It’s Thursday night at Xfinity Live. An arch of orange and black balloons stretches over the entrance doors; more hang above the commentator’s booth. Fog billows from the ceiling as two girls carrying pom-poms push their way through the crowd toward the crab fries.
But instead of a field, there’s a set of screens. Instead of a VIP room, there’s a computer pod. Instead of Kelce outfits, there are cosplayers. And instead of Gritty — actually, wait. There is a Gritty here. But he’s wearing a Fusion jersey, not a Flyers one.
Philadelphia Fusion is Philly’s first, and only, professional gaming team. Tonight, the team is playing in California, not Pennsylvania. And the hundreds of fans clustered here? They’re just the watch party.
Pro gaming, also referred to as e-sports, is the fastest growing sports industry in the world; according to Newzoo, revenue is expected to rise from $905.6 million to $1.4 billion in the next two years. The firm also estimates a rise in viewership, with approximately 380 million esports viewers in 2018 and a projected 557 million by 2021. Pro gaming’s potential for profit is already being recognized by sports and entertainment companies; Fusion’s owner, Comcast Spectacor, also owns the Flyers.
Fusion plays Overwatch, a high-speed, team-based shooter set in a futuristic world. Each Overwatch game pits two six-player teams against one another, with each player taking one of three roles: tank (think lineman), support/healer (think fullback or tight end), and DPS, or damage per second (think quarterback or running back). With an estimated 40 million players and counting, it’s one of the world’s most popular e-sports right now.
This is the first game of the Overwatch League’s second season, which is divided into four five-week stages. There are 20 teams, but only the top eight will make it to the final season playoffs. All games are held at the Blizzard Arena in Burbank, about half an hour away from Los Angeles, but they stream for audiences worldwide.
None of the nine Fusion players are from Philadelphia. Instead, they hail from countries around the world, including Israel, Spain, Finland, and South Korea. Last May, between stages three and four, the team flew out to Philly for the first time. They were met enthusiastically by thousands of fans.
The 2019 season opener doesn’t start for another half hour. But as people filter into the area, the crowd gets progressively louder. Some are wearing Fusion gear from other events: one bright orange lanyard reads “GRAND FINALS 2018.” A group of fans has cleared a side table and is handing out name tags and buttons.
Several fans write their real names, but most write their online monikers — sashi, sindy, nana, overdrive. After all, many of them have chatted online much more than they ever will in person.
“We don’t know their real names yet,” Sandy Liang, 20, of Northeast Philly, explains. “You can see a person at every event, and still not know their first name.”
While the realm of e-sports tends to be predominantly young, white, and male, the crowd at this watch party is surprisingly diverse. Nearly half the people standing at the side table are women or nonbinary fans; many of them are people of color; and while most Overwatch gamers tend to fall into the 18-30 age bracket, it’s easy to spot watch party attendees both old and young.
There’s even an entire family standing by the commentator’s booth.
Jim and Melanie Garrow of Roxborough have been playing Overwatch along with their three children for more than a year. One of their favorite things about it, Garrow says, is that it’s team-based: “No one can be the superstar.”
“We all have our own mains, so we can play together… even the 5-year-old,” his wife adds. “It’s a nice way for us to connect around the dinner table.”
They’ve been following Philly’s Fusion since the beginning.
“We get a lot of strange looks,” Jim Garrow concedes. “But we’d take the whole family to an Eagles game. Why not this?”
Tom Morris, of King of Prussia, agrees. “It’s the same energy," he says, as a “real” sports game.
Morris’ bright pink hair, plus a set of muscles that rival Wolverine’s, make him impossible to lose in a crowd. He’s cosplaying as Zarya, the first female tank that Overwatch released. Pink, he notes, is his favorite color.
Morris says he’s been following Fusion “since day one” and means it: He worked PAX East, a gamers’ convention in Boston, and discovered Overwatch there in 2015, before Blizzard officially released the game. Like Garrow, Morris mentions inclusivity as a primary factor for why he’s involved in the Fusion community. “It’s super open, and everyone is very accepting.”
Part of this, he says, could be because of the game itself. There are 29 playable heroes, intentionally designed to represent identities that aren’t often present in big-budget video games: women, LGBTQ+ folk, people of color. Some gaming communities can be toxic, but Overwatch fans, Morris says, are “really inclusive… maybe because everyone kind of has someone to represent them.”
Raven Spearman, 18, of West Philly, has been moderating Fusion’s Discord chat channel for the past year. “It’s cool how diverse everyone here is,” she says, “the staff, the players, the fans.”
At first, she was drawn by the visual interest of the gameplay. Now, she says, she’s there for the community: “I’ve met so many new people here."
Plus, she’s attached to the team. “Sado’s my best friend.”
Sado — and his eight teammates — are known for a combination of grit, unpredictability, and sheer luck. Last season, they surprised everyone by making it to the grand finals July 26 and 27, where they played in the Barclays Center against London’s Spitfire. Fusion lost that match 2-0, but both teams are back again for more in this season opener.
The odds aren’t high that their team will win, Liang says, “but we’re gonna cheer anyway.”
And yet Fusion does win, 3-1, and the fans go wild. Interviews at the end of the game are inaudible beneath the music blaring over the speakers — people are dancing, screaming, hugging each other. One man loudly declares that he’s going out for drinks, and a passel of other fans follow him.
Despite the novelty of the sport, it’s an unmistakably familiar scene... right down to the homegrown Gritty in the corner.
Rob Flanagan, the man behind the fur suit, attended his first Overwatch game last year and has been following Fusion ever since. As his hairy orange mask and custom Fusion jersey indicates, he’s a major fan of multiple Philly teams.
It’s Flanagan’s debut of the costume — he originally crafted it months ago for the Running of the Grittys event. “It needs some work,” he says ruefully, holding up a furry sleeve.
Kyle Branson, Flanagan’s friend, says he’s more of a traditional sports fan but was convinced to follow Fusion by Blizzard’s reputation and Comcast Spectacor’s investment (the team slot was purchased for a reported $20 million). “Spectacor,” he says confidently, “isn’t going in on anything that isn’t worth it.”
“They really got the Philly spirit down,” Branson says of Fusion’s us-vs-the-world mentality. “We love a winner. And we love a lovable underdog.”