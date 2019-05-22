Ten years ago, I would have been on the side of LVMH. People were shopping for sport. Labels mattered more than a brand’s story. And although Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s the Row was gaining serious industry traction, we still lived in a world where celebrities were just the faces of the fashion brand. Who cared if they could actually design? Name recognition was queen. Who didn’t own a pair of Jessica Simpson’s wedge sandals? Celebrities needed established labels in their corner for style cred, and in Simpson’s case, it was Vince Camuto.