To start, you’ve got to take the 5 Love Languages quiz and successfully convince your partner to do the same. (A suggestion from personal experience: Ask the person to take it when he or she is in the passenger seat of your car — nowhere to escape to.) The 30-question quiz asks the person taking it to choose “what’s more meaningful” between two actions that are mostly false binaries. For example: Is it more meaningful when you and your partner hug? Or when he or she sends you a loving note for no reason? Would you rather sit close to your partner, or be complimented for no apparent reason? The result will be one of the five languages.