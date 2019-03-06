Today, Laurel Hill offers more than 100 events a year, almost all of which are open to the public. Some of them are regular occurrences, like yoga and its “hot spots and storied plots” walking tour; others are one-offs, such as next weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day tour, complete with Irish food, beer, and whiskey. For the last five summers, the cemetery has also hosted the Ghostly Circus, an extravaganza with acrobats, aerial artists, and jugglers. Most events are pitched by Laurel Hill’s creative staffers, who craft programming that they themselves would like to go to.