When Whack learned that she was nominated for a Grammy, her publicist reached out to Beringer. Whack had designs on wearing the coat to the Grammys. But what would she wear with it? Beringer zeroed in on painting by local artist Liz Goldberg made called “Cuban Cigars.” So she worked with Goldberg to have 15 yards of the image imprinted on crepe, silk and organza fabric in the United Kingdom. The result a 3/4-length sleeved sheath that Beringer made inside of a month after just two fittings.