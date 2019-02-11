When Nancy Volpe-Beringer dropped Philadelphia native and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack off at the Staples Center Sunday night, she felt like she was in the middle of an emerging fashion designer’s dream.
But as Beringer watched Whack arrive in full Joseph and the Technicolor Dream Coat splendor in the rainbow-hued, floor-length faux fur coat and matching sheath gown at a nearby restaurant, she knew she was living the real deal.
“I jumped up and screamed,” Beringer told me Monday morning from as she made her way to LAX to hop a plane back to Philly. “I was sitting with Tierra’s hair and makeup people and they jumped up and screamed. We all jumped up and screamed. It was truly amazing."
Whack was nominated best music video for her “Mumbo Jumbo.” She lost out to Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.”
E! named Whack’s gown coat ensemble — along with Cardi B’s clam/oyster Thierry Mugler Couture red carpet look — one of the night’s most outrageous outfits.
Beringer, a 64-year-old educator turned emerging couturier, graduated from Drexel University in 2016 with a masters of science in fashion design with a signature that’s definitely more art of fashion rather than off-the-rack. Beringer has made special pieces for notables like Cara Fry, wife of Drexel University president John Anderson Fry; she wore one of Beringer’s pieces to the 2018 Academy of Music Concert and Ball.
Last fall, Beringer was a featured designer in a fashion show at Libertae House in Bensalem and designed a dramatic, multi-colored coat from a colossal piece of faux fur she found. “I thought let me make this amazing coat,” Beringer said.
And amazing it was. A few weeks later, Center City fashion doyenne Joan Shepp featured a few of Beringer’s pieces, including the coat, that was worth about $2400, in her fall window. That is where Whack spotted the piece and bought it. Eventually she and Whack struck up an Instagram friendship.
When Whack learned that she was nominated for a Grammy, her publicist reached out to Beringer. Whack had designs on wearing the coat to the Grammys. But what would she wear with it? Beringer zeroed in on painting by local artist Liz Goldberg made called “Cuban Cigars.” So she worked with Goldberg to have 15 yards of the image imprinted on crepe, silk and organza fabric in the United Kingdom. The result a 3/4-length sleeved sheath that Beringer made inside of a month after just two fittings.
Beringer flew to Los Angeles last Tuesday to put the finishing touches on the gown. (She ordered a brand new sewing machine from Amazon that she had sent out to L.A. to work on.) The biggest issue was finishing the hem. After all, Whack’s nude MM6 booties were a game time decision.
“There is such depth to her music,” Beringer said. “And there are so many layers to this gown. This is what the gown reflects.”
Nancy Volpe-Berigner’s web site is www.nancyberinger.com. Email her at nancyvolpeberinger@gmail.com