How to cook: Scrub the roots thoroughly, peel, and cut them into ½- to 1-inch rounds, then boil or roast them. Boil in a large pot of water for about 20 minutes until tender; serve with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, and pepper, or toss into soups, stir-fries, or grain salads. To roast, heat the oven to 400 degrees. Toss the rounds with olive oil, salt, and pepper, then spread on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast for 15 minutes, or until golden on the bottom; flip and return to the oven for 10 minutes more, or until tender.