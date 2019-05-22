One highlight is the Costume Pony Hunt Team, in which a team of young riders dress their ponies up according to a theme and navigate a course en masse to groovy tunes, finishing with a fence jump. Or consider the Shetland Pony Steeplechase, where young jockeys wear brightly colored silks and race each other through an obstacle course. (Don’t be surprised if you see a few spills.) The races take place on Sunday, May 26, and Memorial Day, May 27.