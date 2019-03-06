Super-skinny, ultra-stretchy denim is out, and old-school, rigid denim is in. All the brands are showing these vintage, ’90s-supermodel jeans, and I’m into it. I’d heard the denim could be tough at first, but I liked the idea of fashion that conformed to my body instead of the other way around. So I bought a pair of Levi’s 100 percent cotton, high-rise jeans in what they call their “Wedgie Icon” fit.