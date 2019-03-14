As I chatted it up with a lululemon saleswoman one recent Monday afternoon, I noticed a familiar design of a heart on the T-shirt she was wearing.
“Your shirt,” I started said, pointing.
“Yup…” she said, before I was able to finish my sentence. “It’s Spiritual Gangster… you know that girl from Philly designed it.”
I knew it was a big deal when I got word that local street artist Amberella designed a logo for the Arizona-based yoga brand that would be available on special edition T shirts, sweats and muscle tanks beginning in February. Now I’m seeing how much the design — back-to-back hearts with the words “Ur All U Need” written in block caps inside the heart in the foreground ― is resonating with the positive vibes of the athleisure crowd.
The pieces are available on Spiritual Gangster’s web site (spiritualgangster.com) and I’ve seen them in local yoga studios, most recently Rebel in Chestnut Hill. The tops generally retail for $68 for a T-shirt to $98 for a hoodie.
Those familiar with Amberella’s work will recognize her signature Power Heart. The Power Heart is glued to brick walls and telephone poles all over Philly, and Amberella proudly screen prints them on her own eponymous collection of baseball hats, T-shirts and tchotchkes that, quite frankly, would look at home on any feminist’s coffee table. The Power Hearts have even been featured on Honey Grow to-go boxes. Amberella’s work is also part of permanent art installations at the Fishtown Honey Grow, One Shot Coffee in Northern Liberties and Mission Taqueria in Center City. She’s bicoastal these days, working out of a studio in Fishtown and Los Angeles.
“My work is inspired by relationships," Amberella told me on a phone interview. “But these hearts, these hearts came about because I finally ended a bad relationship and I realized… truly realized. That I was really all I need.”
I hear you, sister.
Amber Lynn “Amberella” Thompson is a graduate of the University of the Arts and connected with people by using art to express emotion. Most of these emotions, it turns out, are the universal feelings of heartbreak and disrespect suffered by women at the hands of insensitive men. That doesn’t mean that Amberella uses her artistic mojo to knock men. The 38-year-old graphic artist is just tuned into how mansplaining, bodyshaming and catcalling can negatively impact a woman’s psyche so she feels powerless. Her work is about helping women reclaim, find, or recognize that power.
Her early works addressed catcalling. Back in 2011, she created an image of an overweight women and placed the same disrespectful words they hear being yelled at them as they walk the streets — “You married?" “Tramp," and my personal favorite, “Damn girl, you thick.” The woman is big, but from her expression you can tell the words make her feel small. Remnants of the images can still be seen throughout the city.
Amberella designs two different types of heart — a Goth Heart and a Power Heart. The Goth Heart came first, in 2016 while she was going through a particularly painful breakup. The heart symbolized the love she searched for. So the hearts would speak to people, she wrote different sayings on them. Some are soothing and encouraging: “You are not alone,” or “You are beautiful." Others are pleading: “Stay” and “Trust Me." And others are final: “You blew it," and “Bye Bae."
The Power Hearts are a natural outgrowth of the Goth Hearts — they look alike and the sayings are similar, but they’re meant to be emotional kicks in the tuckus and inspire action: “You can” and “You are worthy."
And in what can be seen as a companion series, to both the Goth and the Power Hearts is a new series she’s named Fortunate. These are fortune cookie wrappers where she paints messages of self-care and plasters them on buildings. Think: “Watch for signs of joy and immerse yourself.”
See why it makes so much sense that Spiritual Gangster partnered with Ambrella after finding the artists’ work on Instagram, where she has over 19K followers?
“When Spritual Gangster emailed me, I was like crying,” said Thompson. “U Are All U Need is a reminder that you have to be strongly rooted in yourself first to be able to share the best of yourself with others.”