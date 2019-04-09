In the past, we were much more focused on building collections. Now we are more focused on one-piece attractions. What is the designer’s reason for being in the market? No one really needs another dress or bag, especially with consumer spending and how it’s shifted toward travel, electronics, experiences and mindfulness. So designers need to be more strategic: Why did I launch this company? What’s the purpose of this market that I want to bring to the market? Who is the end consumer? … [Our program] isn’t just for recent graduates anymore. We suggest that applicants have their businesses running for between six months to three years. They have to have sales, product, a website a logo. Many of them have done a business survey with an analysis of their strengths and weaknesses. We help them with production, scaling, pricing, branding and positioning.