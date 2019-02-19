Lagerfeld’s age was as much of an enigma as he was. Some put his birth year as 1933, others 1938. In 2013, Lagerfeld told the French magazine Paris Match he was born in 1935, but in 2019 his assistant still didn’t know the truth — telling the Associated Press he liked “to scramble the tracks on his year of birth — that’s part of the character.” According to the New York Times, the Hamburg Genealogical Society says he was born Karl Otto-Lagerfeld in Hamburg, Germany on September 10th, 1935. His dad, Otto, was an importer of condensed milk. Friends say his mother, Elizabeth, inspired his style and eccentricity. He wore suits every day to school, likely explaining one of his best known quotes: “Sweatpants are a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life so you bought some sweatpants.”