Jones is dead-serious about not making her voice small just so others feel comfortable ― especially black men and white feminists. As we chatted, she was crocheting wefts of magenta hair into her own with quick fast ease. The result: a mass of shoulder-length curls she plans to wear to Iowa, the next stop on her 17-city book tour that kicked off this month. Her voice is low, but everything about this discussion about black feminism is deliberate: Black women aren’t victims and we aren’t the world’s saviors, either. (Read about it in Chapter 10, “Mammy 2.0: Black Women Will Not Save You.”) Black women deserve equality, she presses. And we deal with issues relating to racism and gender that can’t be ignored.