“As a young artist, I was performing and looking for work to sustain me, but when I became a teaching artist I immediately feel in love with it. In my role now, I get to visit all of the schools and visit once or twice during the process. I get to see the evolution of the students and see the huge differences from beginning to end. I see the individual growth and see how they help their classmates. Witnessing the growth of the students is richly rewarding," Lombardi said.