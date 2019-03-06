If you are blessed with full hips, a bootylicious derriere, thunder thighs, and a bountiful bosom, I say, embrace it and celebrate it. Use exercise to enhance and accentuate the positives, and just forget about your self-perceived flaws. Getting back to balance starts with self acceptance and self-love. Learning to love yourself (the way you are) can fuel you with positive energy that will set realistic fitness and wellness goals in motion.