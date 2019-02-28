“I wanted to create a space where we could have a dialogue about the masculine and the feminine and everything in between,” Porter said. “What does that mean? I mean, a woman shows up in pants and nobody bats an eye. A man shows up in a dress and it’s like … What are we saying? You know women in pants: it’s masculine, it’s powerful. A man in a dress… I never felt more powerful when I let go of all that stuff that was put on the outside and stepped into Lola [Porter’s drag queen character in Kinky Boots]. I never felt more powerful. I never felt more masculine."