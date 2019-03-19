Georgette Niles, the 47-year-old social worker who is also behind the Grown and Curvy Woman blog, tried on clothing Thursday night in between sipping on spring cocktails, nibbling from the cheese bar and enjoying pistachio macaroons. “It’s nice to to be able to go in a store and actually shop the same clothes as the other women and not just have to rely online … I feel disheartened when I go into the plus size of a store and there are items in plus that have no pizzazz, no color… nothing. The size 20 is a real size 20, not a junior size 20.”