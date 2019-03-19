Larissa Larson has worked for the whimsical fashion, lifestyle and home decor brand Anthropologie for eight years, but she’s never been able to buy the specialty store’s vintage-inspired clothing — whether slip dress or coat dress, skinny pant or wide legged trouser — because she’s a size 22W.
So when Larson, 28, got wind the Philadelphia-based brand would be launching APlus by Anthropologie last week, she was beyond excited. Her fashion hunger would be fed. She finally felt like she belonged.
“I had to shop on brand without being able to shop the brand,” said Larson, who at 28 works in the URBN complex in the Navy Yard as Anthropologie’s assistant buyer for stationery. “A huge amount of women just aren’t being serviced in retail. [Moves like this] make us feel valid. That we can actually be a part of the brand.”
Last Thursday, the Anthropologie in King of Prussia was one of 10 stores nationwide where the APlus is available in store (it’s not available in Rittenhouse Square location yet). The APlus collection is the first power move of the brand’s new co-president, Hilly Super, who took over the role last year.
Historically, there have been many iterations of what plus size clothes look like, starting with mumu dresses and elastic waistbands, to specialty stores that cater to women who wear size 14-plus. But even though places like Lane Bryant tried to make trendy clothes, plus size women did not feel like they were being taken seriously in the fashion conversation.
But the market is forcing retailers and designers to consider the needs of plus size women as equal to those who wear straight sizes. After all, the average size of the American woman is a 16 or 18.
APlus features more than 120 pieces and they are all very modern with a feel that’s old school chic. Prices range from $48 to $260 and my favorites include a striped wrap dress, animal print maxi skirts and moto jackets. Many are the same exact pieces Anthropologie makes in straight sizes from labels shoppers are already familiar with like Maeve, Pilcro, Letterpress and Essentials Anthropologie, they’ve just expanded the collection include sizes 16W to 26W. A major fashion treat includes premium denim from DL1961. That’s worth noting because any girl — curvy or otherwise — can attest how hard it is to find jeans that fit.
Neil Saunders, managing director of New York-based Global Data Retail, says Anthropologie’s move to include more inclusive sizes is the latest proof that women who are larger than a size 14 are starting to win the war on fashion. It sure took long enough.
In the last year mall favorites like Nordstrom and Macy’s as well as JCrew and LOFT have expanded their plus size offerings, Saunders said. Target has also expanded it’s line and are using mannequins — even in bathing suits that are also full figured. Like Anthopologie, Target is also offering the same styles in sizes up to 26 or 28W that they sell in straight sizes.
The seemingly new interest in achieving size parity is largely due to the fact that several smaller brands — from the underwear label ThirdLove to ready-to-wear (and recently purchased by WalMart) line Elloquii —offer modern clothing people want to wear and decent service through social media. Locally designers especially Mary Alice Duff of East Falls’ Alice + Alexander offers a full range of custom made pieces to women of all sizes. That combined with suffering sales from traditional retailers give brands like Anthropologie no choice but to offer equitable sizing to all women.
“What people don’t want is the plus-size offering that’s old fashioned,” Saunders said. “We are moving a way from plus size being a distinct part of the market as something separate. It’s becoming an integrated part of the mainstream fashion market now rather than something that stands alone and is different.”
Georgette Niles, the 47-year-old social worker who is also behind the Grown and Curvy Woman blog, tried on clothing Thursday night in between sipping on spring cocktails, nibbling from the cheese bar and enjoying pistachio macaroons. “It’s nice to to be able to go in a store and actually shop the same clothes as the other women and not just have to rely online … I feel disheartened when I go into the plus size of a store and there are items in plus that have no pizzazz, no color… nothing. The size 20 is a real size 20, not a junior size 20.”