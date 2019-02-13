“There has to come a time when we say enough is enough and show our power as consumers and community members,” said Constance C.R. White, a storied fashion industry insider and author of How to Slay: Inspiration from the Queens and Kings of Black Style. White candidly added that the industry’s problems are about so much more than racism, yet racism seems to be among the most constant offenses. “They don’t want to make clothes for plus-size women, they don’t want us [black people] in their ads. They don’t want us in their stores. … How do these brands really treat their black consumers who are [in many ways] creating the brand’s value in the community?”