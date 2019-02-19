White supremacy only gains its strength in opposition to defining itself as opposite of blackness and that goes back to when the first slaves were brought forcefully to America. You have all this rhetoric and these stereotypes that basically become ideology about blackness that follow us through time. … It’s not that suddenly black women were angry, no. When they were crying out, when they were yelling for their kids not to be put on slave ships, when they were crying out for them not to be sold into slavery, when they were crying out not to be lynched, when they were angry with masters, these are things that have been already in place from the beginning of time in order for whites to place themselves as superior to blacks, so it’s not that it’s suddenly popped up, it just gets re-transformed. When women in my study are telling me that people are saying that they’re too emasculating, they’re living out, they’re experiencing those tropes.