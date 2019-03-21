When it comes to potting starter plants, I recommend using terra-cotta pots rather than plastic; terra-cotta is porous and allows soil to dry out more thoroughly than plastic. Potted plants need drainage, so one should never use any containers without holes (including mason jars or decorative pots). I also prefer growing my herbs in individual pots, since they can be opportunistic and take over other plants. While this is a struggle for those short on space, past experience has taught me herbs like basil and parsley need room to grow without competing for water and nutrients.