In 1988, at age 17, he was a 242-pound Trenton High School graduate who missed playing for the school’s football team. He spotted a flier for an arm-wresting tournament at a car dealership in Marlton. He went up against a man 20 years his senior, a truck driver and arm-wrestling coach who blew him off the table. But the coach liked the kid’s vigor, and helped nurture Walker’s passion for performance.