On the site, Silary has been overly generous linking to the work of others if you wrote about any of this, and with compliments, even for the competition. (He also was a ferocious competitor. If you showed up at a city game for the Inquirer and Tom “Hockey” McKenna was there for Daily News -- for Ted -- you got a quizzical "Whacu doing here?” from Hockey and you didn’t think for a second Hockey was sharing his stats with you.)