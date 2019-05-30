McKenzie Tobler laced the go-ahead base-clearing double in the home sixth Wednesday as the Nazareth Academy softball team topped Gwynedd Mercy, 6-3, to win the District 1 Class 4A title. Devyn Dydak got the win and added RBI double in the fourth inning. After Gwynedd Mercy threatened in the seventh with a leadoff baserunner, the Pandas ended the game on a double play.
Kelsey McLaughlin went 2-for-3 with the deciding RBI double in the home sixth, scoring Kinzie Thompson, as West Chester East edged Bishop Shanahan, 1-0, in the District 1 Class 5A final. Jess Gomez pitched a two-hitter and struck out six for the Vikings, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the PIAA state playoffs.
Mady Volpe tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead the North Penn over Pennsbury, 4-0, in the District 1 Class 6A semifinals. Jordan Pietryzkoski and Jamie Beer each contributed with an RBI single in a four-run fifth inning. The Knights will play Downingtown West in Thursday’s title game at Immaculata University.
Emme Rycyzyn homered as part of a three-run first inning as Conestoga topped Garnet Valley, 4-2, in the District 1 Class 6A playbacks. Olivia Cepelik added two hits for the Pioneers, who will play Haveford High on Thursday for seeding in the state playoffs.
Alyssa Fagans doubled twice and Cori Jones tripled as Conwell-Egan rolled past Phila. Academy Charter, 17-4, to win the District 12 Class 2A title. Elizabeth Shire contributed three hits for the Eagles, who have advanced to the state playoffs, which begins on Monday.
Aaron Nuble, Bere Bauers, Patrick Coleman, Jack Eshleman, Jackson Jonik, and Jack Samms each smacked a double in Devon Prep’s 22-0 win over Tacony Academy Charter in the District 12 Class 2A final. Tommy Kent pitched three no-hit innings for the win.
Sal Laimo blasted a grand slam as Neumann-Goretti defeated Science Leadership, 12-1, in the District 12 Class 3A final. Billy D’Ambrosia drove in four runs, which included a bases-clearing double. Joe Messina struck out seven in four innings for the Saints.
The District 12 Class 5A final between Archbishop Wood and Frankford has been suspended with the Vikings holding a 5-2 lead in the fifth inning. The game will resume on Thursday at 12 p.m.
The District 12 Class 6A final between La Salle and Olney has also been suspended. The Explorers are leading 3-0 in the fourth inning and will resume on Thursday.