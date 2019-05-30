McKenzie Tobler laced the go-ahead base-clearing double in the home sixth Wednesday as the Nazareth Academy softball team topped Gwynedd Mercy, 6-3, to win the District 1 Class 4A title. Devyn Dydak got the win and added RBI double in the fourth inning. After Gwynedd Mercy threatened in the seventh with a leadoff baserunner, the Pandas ended the game on a double play.