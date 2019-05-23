Charlie Yanoshik walk-off single scored Gavin Moretski as the La Salle baseball team outlasted Father Judge in 13 innings, 3-2, to earn a spot in the Catholic League final. The Explorers trailed 2-0 entering the home seventh when Yanoshik cut the deficit in half with a sacrifice fly. Jake Whitlinger tied the game with a two-out RBI single.
In the other Catholin League semifinal, Dan Hopkins went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as Cardinal O’Hara cruised past Roman Catholic, 12-1. Joe Sperone added a double and four RBIs and also got the win for the Lions.
La Salle and Cardinal O’Hara will meet for the Catholic League title at noon on Saturday at Widener University.
***
Luis Ramos and George Castro each belted a home run to lead Frankford to a Public League title appearance with a 12-2 victory over Kensington. Rico Lugo and Carlos Figueroa each laced a double for the Pioneers, who will play Olney on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Phillies Youth Urban Academy in FDR Park.
***
Owen Petrich homered and drove in three runs as No. 17 seed Central Bucks South did all its damage in the third inning to upset top-seeded Pennsbury, 6-5, in the District 1 Class 6A second round. Zach Steinberg and Jake Trachtenberg each smacked a double for the Titans, who will travel to Bensalem on Friday.
In other 6A action, Ben Mascio struck out nine over 6 2/3 innings to lead Plymouth Whitemarsh over Avon Grove, 4-1. Joe Jaconski belted a home run and earned the save for the Colonials, who will travel to Souderton on Friday.
Dom Picone scattered two over and struck out six as Garnet Valley blanked Ridley, 5-0. Darren Hagan went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Jaguars, who will host Neshaminy on Friday.
Perry Corda doubled and drove in three runs as Methacton took down Boyertown, 8-2. Ben Christian struck out eight over six innings and allowed two runs for the Warriors, who will play Downingtown East on Friday.
***
Will Binder blasted a three-run homer to fuel a six-run fifth inning as Holy Ghost Prep topped Harriton, 6-2, District 1 Class 5A quarterfinals. John McNamee began the fifth inning with a home run for the Firebirds, who have clinched a berth in the PIAA state playoffs and will play the winner of Interboro and West Chester Rustin in Friday’s semfinals.
***
Fran Oschell tossed five no-hit innings and Chris Newell provided the game’s lone run with a homer in the first inning as Malvern Prep edged Germantown Academy, 1-0, in the PAISAA quarterfinals. Josh Paulina struck out four to earn a two-inning save. The Friars will play the winner of Haverford School and Episcopal Academy on Thursday.
Natalie Beebe pitched a two-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts in Downingtown West’s 1-0 triumph over Souderton in the District 1 Class 6A second round. Cait Coker added a double and an RBI for the Whippets, who will play Conestoga in Friday’s quarterfinals.
In other 6A action, Ari Lucci delivered a two-out, walk-off single as Conestoga defeated Kennett, 2-1. Olivia Cepelik doubled twice to support Lauren Lofland. The Pioneers will travel to Downingtown West on Friday.
Annie Bechtold had two RBIs and Morgan Mesaros and Kayleigh Saboja each had an RBI single in Garnet Valley’s 5-0 win over Methacton. The Jaguars will travel to top-seeded Spring-Ford on Friday.
Mady Volpe struck out in North Penn’s 9-0 victory over Upper Darby. The Knights will play Haverford High on Friday.
***
Morgan Lindsay with 3-for-4 with three RBIs as Upper Perkiomen rolled past Upper Dublin, 10-1, in the District 1 Class 5A quarterfinals. Sierra Fretz doubled and homered to support Lily Dibble, who went the distance. The Indians will take on West Chester East on Friday.
***
Julianna Nocito hit the game-winning single in the home seventh to lift Nazareth Academy over Villa Joseph Marie, 6-5, in the District 1 Class 4A semifinals. Natalie Minniti went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored for the Pandas, who earned their seventh come from behind win and third walk-off win of the season. Nazareth will play Gwynedd Mercy in next Wednesday’s final.
Harrison Gavin scored three goals as Perkiomen School beat Barrack Hebrew, 8-6, to win the Tri-County League title. Paul Schlabach and Michael Berkhimer each added a pair of goals for the Panthers.