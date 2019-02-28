Zach Crisler scored 19 points as the La Salle boys’ basketball team defeated Simon Gratz, 56-41, in the District 12 Class 6A play-in on Wednesday. Konrad Kiszka added 10 points. The Explorers will be the fourth seed in the PIAA 6A tournament.
***
Vinny DeAngelo’s 27 points led Sun Valley past Pottsgrove, 68-49, in the semifinals of the District 1 Class 5A playoffs. Marvin Freeman scored 19 points and Issac Kennon had 10. The Vanguards will play West Chester East in the finals on Saturday at Temple University.
The Vikings beat Penncrest, 40-32, to advance in the playoffs. Andrew Carr notched 19 points and Tym Richardson had 12.
***
Sean Elliott and Jack Rittenneyer each scored 13 points to help Holy Ghost Prep top Unionville, 49-36, in overtime in the District 1 Class 5A playbacks. The Firebirds will face West Chester Rustin in the next round on Friday.
Kaitlyn Flanagan scored 10 points as Plymouth Whitemarsh defeated Methacton, 35-30, in the District 1 Class 6A playbacks. Jordyn Thomas added nine points, and Marcaela Allen and Anna McTamney tallied seven points apiece.