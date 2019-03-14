Cardinal O’Hara and Neshaminy will play at 6 p.m. at Norristown. The Lions fended off a Spring-Ford rally and held on to win, 43-37, Tuesday as Amaris Baker scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half, knocking down three three-pointers. Neshaminy, the No. 2 seed from District 1, cruised past Hazleton, 70-40. Last season, Allison Harvey and Brooke Mullin, both career 1,000-point scorers, helped Neshaminy reach the Elite Eight.