Alden Mathes went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run to lead Marple Newtown past West Chester Rustin, 12-2, in the District 1 Class 5A third place game. The Tigers qualified for states with the win. Mathes earned the win on the mound with nine strikeouts. Kevin Merrone went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Tyler Bogan had three hits and two RBIs.