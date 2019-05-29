The Holy Ghost Prep baseball team desperately needed some run support, and coach Greg Olenski knew exactly who his squad could lean on.
In the third inning, Phil Stahl hit a double that knocked in the only run scored to help the Firebirds beat Bishop Shanahan, 1-0, in the District 1 Class 5A championship on Tuesday. Stahl, a Monmouth recruit, had two hits, including the double that scored the winning run.
“He’s everything you could ever want in a player,” Olenski said. “He’s been a catalyst for us all year.”
After the Firebirds took the lead, John Neeld held Bishop Shanahan scoreless. He had seven strikeouts in the win. Ryan Staropoli came in during the seventh inning in relief and had one strikeout.
Olenski said he’s pleased with his team’s performance, but they have bigger goals ahead with a potential state tournament run looming.
“It’s a great feeling but they know we set some lofty goals and this is just one step,” Olenski said. “This is just another step, another game, and we’re going to make the best of it today.”
***
Dom Picone had 11 strikeouts as Garnet Valley defeated Bensalem, 3-2, in the District 1 Class 6A playbacks. Reece Malek hit a homer and had two RBIs. Jake Troutner and Steve Theisen each had doubles. The Jaguars will face Souderton in the fifth place game on Thursday.
***
Alden Mathes went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run to lead Marple Newtown past West Chester Rustin, 12-2, in the District 1 Class 5A third place game. The Tigers qualified for states with the win. Mathes earned the win on the mound with nine strikeouts. Kevin Merrone went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Tyler Bogan had three hits and two RBIs.
Zach Coar and Shane Osborne each scored two goals to help La Salle edge Avon Grove, 5-2, in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs. The Explorers will take on the winner of Springfield (Delco) and Manheim Township on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Amber Germer tallied four goals to help Archbishop Carroll beat Pottsgrove in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. Kellie Anne Matey and Nicole Paywelec each recorded hat tricks. Fabian Narda notched two goals and four assists. Grace Ewing and Kiley Mottice added two goals apiece. The Patriots will play the winner of Kennard Dale and Bishop Shanahan on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
The Agnes Irwin freshmen quad boat finished second at the Scholastic Rowing Association of American National championship Regatta held at Dillon Lake in Nashport, Ohio last weekend. The members of the boat — Chloe Saulnier, Caroline O’Mara, Ashlyn Phelan, and Julia van der Zwan — placed first in the Stotesbury Cup Regatta at the Schuykill River last week.