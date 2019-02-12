Mattelyn Bullock recorded 25 points to eclipse the career 1,000-point mark and help the Engineering and Science girls’ basketball team beat Parkway Center City, 59-58, in overtime in the second round of the Public League playoffs on Monday.
Kashay Fogle tallied 15 points and Jayla Henderson scored 14. The Engineers will face Franklin Towne Charter in the third round on Tuesday.
***
In other Public League action, Central used a 10 point fourth quarter performance to edge Kensington, 36-30. Alexis Lin scored nine points. The Lancers will play Freire Charter in the next round on Wednesday.
***
Elsewhere in the Public League tourney, Michaela Mixon and Janiyah Victory scored 19 points apiece to lead Motivation past Prep Charter, 58-40. Motivation will take on Imhotep Charter on Wednesday.
***
Parisha Blount scored 13 points in Constitution’s 35-26 victory over Edison to move on in the playoffs. Aniya Luckey netted 12 points. The Generals will face Phila. Academy Charter in the third round on Wednesday.
***
Taylor Phillips scored 25 points as Overbrook topped Dobbins, 61-40, to advance past the second round. Kaniyah Scantlebury tallied 14 points and Karrine Tucker recorded 13. The Panthers will play Girls High in the next round on Wednesday.
***
GAMP defeated Bodine, 45-39, in other Public League action. Aaliyah White notched a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Zoe Hargrove had 13 points. The Pioneers will take on Audenried in the playoffs on Wednesday.
***
Isabella Vazquez scored 20 points, including four free throws to take the lead in overtime, to help Washington down Tacony Charter, 51-48. Ireland Smith recorded 18 points. The Eagles will face Palumbo in the third round on Tuesday.
***
Katelyn Fowler scored 23 points in MaST Charter’s 62-52 win against Bristol. Amaya Vazquez-Natale tallied 13 points, and Molly Farrell and Alexa Murphy each added 11 points.
***
Anajah Brown dropped 26 points as Baldwin beat Agnes Irwin, 61-35. Kaya Weiser scored 15 points and Taylor Levinson had 14.
Greg Calvin scored 16 points as Holy Ghost Prep defeated Calvary Christian, 60-37, in the first round of the Bicentennial League playoffs. Jack Rittenneyer added 15 points and Greg Sylvester had 12.
The Firebirds will play the winner of Plumstead Christian and The Christian Academy in the next round.
***
In other Bicentennial playoff action, Lyle Tipton netted 21 points to lead Phil-Mont Christian past Church Farm, 50-46. Daniel Olinger tallied 14 points. The Falcons will face Lower Moreland in quarterfinals on Tuesday.
***
Elsewhere in the Bicentennial tourney, Owen Bradford scored 24 points in Faith Christian’s 59-47 victory over Jenkintown. The Lions will take on the winner of Valley Forge Military Academy and Bristol on Tuesday.