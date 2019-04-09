Matt Arbogast went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs as the Penncrest baseball team defeated Springfield (Delco), 12-4, on Monday. Brett Bonebrake and Tom Innaurato had triples. Joey Brown, Dylan Bittle and Aidan Conmy each had two RBIs. Kellen Davis pitched a complete game with six strikeouts.
***
Richard Lugo tripled and Cesar Castro hit two doubles to help Frankford down Franklin Towne Charter, 10-0. The Pioneers had 15 hits.
***
La Salle scored more than five runs in back-to-back innings to beat Lansdale Catholic, 15-0. David Kratz had three RBIs and Jack Gannon had one.
***
Blake Mayberry hit a home run to lead Central past Esperanza, 11-0. Damon Borgia hit a triple.
***
Shawn Levan hit two doubles in Father Judge’s 5-3 victory over Archbishop Wood. Sean Moran earned the win and Bryce White picked up the save.
***
Phil Jacklow had four RBIs as Constitution topped Northeast, 9-5. The Generals used a four run fifth inning to pull away from Northeast. Elias Meredith doubled.
***
John Demucci went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs to help Bonner-Prendergast beat Archbishop Carroll, 13-5. John Headley doubled.
Moira Gilbert hit a grand slam and a double as String Theory edged GAMP, 19-18. Katie McMullen had a double.
***
Ellie Benedict pitched a no-hitter and hit two homers, including one grand slam, to lead Constitution past Edison, 23-0. She had seven RBIs and six strikeouts. Michaela Mcelwee had four RBIs and Laila Asid doubled.
***
Hailey Sweeney tallied eight strikeouts in Bristol’s 10-0 victory over Dock Mennonite. Rylee Worthington went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Destiny Brophy hit a double and a triple.
***
Ali Murphy went 2-for-3 with a homer and a double to help Haverford High top Lower Merion, 10-0. Amber Moscoe hit a triple and double. Hannah Hermansen struck out nine batters in the win.
***
Marple Newton downed Radnor, 10-0, thanks to doubles from Abby Smith and Makenzie Murrin.
***
Corrine Mundy tripled and had four RBIs as Rush blanked Kensington, 15-0. Morgan Hoffman hit a double.
***
Jenny Noll went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs to lead Conestoga past Ridley, 10-2. Abigail McCoy hit two triples and Olivia Cetelik had two RBIs.
***
Gretchen Wolpert hit a grand slam in the fifth inning in Upper Dublin’s 8-5 win over Merion Mercy.
***
Lauren Flovensky and Madison Seidel each homered to help Gwynedd Mercy beat St. Basil, 6-5. The Monarchs had 11 hits.
Colin Bruestle tallied five goals and one assist to lead Archbishop Wood past Pope John Paul II, 17-8. Andrew Leinenbach recorded a hat trick and Anthony Pileggi added two goals.
Mack Moore scored twice to record her 100th career goal as Upper Dublin beat Springfield (Montco), 15-10. Jackie Rama notched six goals, Jenn McCarry had three and Julia Reardon added two.
***
Emily Pugliese scored a career-high six goals to help Science Leadership top Frankford, 11-5. Rianne Delos Reyes and Sahar Williams-Steves scored two goals apiece.
***
Upper Merion defeated Pottstown, 14-2, behind Riley O’Malley’s four goals and three assists. Catherine Merritt had two goals and three assists. Bella DiSanto, Avalon Roberts, Emma Wellington and Molly Weygand scored two goals apiece.
***
Curran McLaughlin scored eight goals in Germantown Friends’ 19-11 victory over Friends’ Central. Daisy Lentz had three goals and Clare Meyer added two.