Claire Gola recorded five goals and one assist to lead the Notre Dame girls’ lacrosse team past Agnes Irwin, 12-10, to win its first Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association championship in program history on Thursday. The Irish trailed 6-3 at halftime, but they scored the first five goals of the second half to regain the lead. Georgie Gorelick notched a hat trick and Hannah Bodner added two goals.
***
Abby Walheim scored with 18 seconds left to help Villa Maria beat Springfield (Delco), 9-8, to win its second straight District 1 Class 2A championship.
***
Conestoga edged Harriton, 11-0, behind Julia Littlewood’s four goals to claim the District 1 Class 3A title. She also had one assist. Rachel Clark tallied a hat trick and Nia Scott scored two goals and had one assist.
***
Cierra Hopson and Julia Rigolizzo each recorded four goals as Radnor defeated Owen J. Roberts, 14-8, in the playbacks of the District 1 Class 3A playoffs. The Raiders placed fifth in the bracket with the win. Ellie Mueller had two goals and one assist.
Jacob Davis had two hits, including one double, and two RBIs as Faith Christian beat Delco Christian, 4-3, to win its third straight District 1 Class 1A championship. Peyton Curry hit a double and Aidan Fretz tripled.
***
Pat Toal pitched a complete game, had 10 strikeouts and allowed only two hits to help the Haverford School down Episcopal Academy, 10-1, in the quarterfinals of the PAISAA playoffs. Calvin Costner hit two homers and had three RBIs. Eric Genther had two RBIs and Joe Bonini hit a double and had two RBIs. The Fords will play Malvern Prep in the semifinals on Saturday.
The Friars advanced with a 1-0 victory over Germantown Academy on Wednesday.
Will Schnorr notched two goals and one assist to lift Conestoga past Garnet Valley, 7-6, to win the District 1 Class 3A title. Julian Grove had one goal and two assists and Brendan Murphy added one goal and one assist.
***
Dan Mallee tallied four goals and one assist as La Salle defeated St. Joseph’s Prep, 11-6, in the District 12 Class 3A championship. Zach Coar had a hat trick and Chris Mockaitis added two goals. Christian Suter recorded nine saves.
***
Owen Mehok, Owen Murray and Bryan Rafferty scored two goals apiece to help Bishop Shanahan top Strath Havem 7-3, to win the District 1 Class 2A title. Kyle Gucwa had five assists and Nic Pezone tallied 11 saves.
La Salle swept Central, 3-0, to win the District 12 Class 3A final.
***
Lansdale Catholic defeated Palumbo, 3-1, in the District 12 Class 2A championship.