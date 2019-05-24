Pat Toal pitched a complete game, had 10 strikeouts and allowed only two hits to help the Haverford School down Episcopal Academy, 10-1, in the quarterfinals of the PAISAA playoffs. Calvin Costner hit two homers and had three RBIs. Eric Genther had two RBIs and Joe Bonini hit a double and had two RBIs. The Fords will play Malvern Prep in the semifinals on Saturday.