Gannon Brady scored 19 points Wednesday as the Ocean City boys’ basketball team clinched the Cape-Atlantic League National division with a 75-67 overtime victory over Cedar Creek. Donovan Graham and Joey Sacco added 14 points apiece for the Red Raiders.
Jack Stern poured in 41 points as the Moorestown Friends defeated Maple Sahde, 61-49.
Ethan Tarte recorded 28 points as Camden rolled past Woodrow Wilson, 76-51. Jerome Brewer chipped in 20 points for the Panthers.
Bella Runyan scored 25 points and Veyoni Davis scored 23 points as Moorestown Friends defeated Pemberton, 70-45. The Foxes counted on 10 scorers in the game.
Kalyn Byrd scored nine points as Burlington Township edged New Egypt, 38-37. Megan Wiesniewski added eight points for the Falcons.
Hannah Chaney and Leea Brodtman each posted 11 points in Seneca’s 38-33 victory over Woodrow Wilson.
Bella Steidle finished with 25 points in Clearview’s 72-37 win over GCIT. Olivia Marchei chipped in 13 points for the Pioneers.
Olivia Smith scored a team-high 20 points as Florence downed Asbury Park, 63-40. Samantha Cartier had 12 points for the Flashes.