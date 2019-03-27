Morgan Chapman and Madison Chapman each hit home runs to lead the Ridley softball team past Lower Merion, 11-1, on Tuesday. Mary DelFera and Dakota Marshall added triples.

***

Related stories

Xiana Price hit a homer in Southern’s 11-2 victory over Bartram.

***

Rebecca Cassel-Siskind recorded seven strikeouts and the win as Science Leadership topped Washington, 19-15.

***

Meghan Sinkus went 2-for-2 with a home run, double and two RBIs to help Downingtown West beat Coatesville, 8-4. Natalie Beebe picked up the win on the mound with seven strikeouts.

***

Marple Newton downed Penncrest, 10-4, behind 13 hits. Rachel Cowley smacked a triple and earned the victory on the mound.

***

Claire Overton hit a home run in Conestoga’s 6-2 win over Garnet Valley. Reece Gabriele and Olivia Dicampli each hit doubles.

***

Nariah Davis notched two doubles and a triple to lead West Philadelphia past Martin Luther King, 13-12.

***

Lauren Carboni went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as Upper Dublin defeated Upper Merion, 11-8. Megan Muth had two RBIs.

***

Hailey Sweeney recorded nine strikeouts to help Bristol beat New Hope-Solebury, 16-1. Jess Fusco went 3-for-3 with three doubles. Destiny Brophy added a double and a triple.

Baseball

Will Higson went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as Haverford High defeated Upper Darby, 7-4. Dan Kelleher added two RBIs on three hits. Ryan McCarthy recorded six strikeouts in three innings to nab the win. Ryan Drames had six strikeouts.

***

Great Valley scored two runs in the sixth inning to lift the Patriots past Oxford, 3-2. Both of the runs came off errors. Matt Alleva smacked a double and had an RBI. Ryan Santangelo hit a double and tallied two RBIs for the Hornets.

***

Sean Brennan had a double and three RBIs in Quakertown’s 13-8 win over the Perkiomen School. The Panthers scored seven runs in the third inning. Dennis Pierce and Brad Bryan added doubles.

***

Abington Friends downed Phelps, 11-1, behind Will Steinberg’s offensive performance. He hit a double, single, scored four runs and had two RBIs. Zach Anderson struck out five to earn the win.

***

Sam Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as Archbishop Wood defeated Cheltenham, 8-3. Matt Murphy added two RBIs.

***

Jack Youhouse drove in two RBIs to help Sun Valley edge Unionville, 7-6. Vinny DeAngelo had two singles.

***

Ricardo Zambrano notched three RBIs and two doubles to lead Southern past Engineering and Science, 9-8. Alexander Pordella went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Brendan Murphy and Will Schnorr scored two goals apiece as Conestoga beat Harriton, 12-7.

***

Hayden Darabant’s hat trick led Great Valley past Methacton, 6-4. Michael Corrigan, Jack Meyer and Darren Middleton each scored one goal.

***

Ryan Eife scored four goals in Central Bucks East’s 9-4 victory over Hatboro-Horsham. Ryan Carroll notched a hat trick.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Ellie Mueller’s five goals led Radnor past Ridley, 16-0. Cate Cox, Kate Hartnett, Cierra Hopson and Molly May each scored two goals. Phoebe Proctor tallied five saves.

Radnor's Reilly Jacobs (38) and Ellie Mueller defend against Kennard Dale's Megan Halczuk during the first half of the PIAA Class 2A girls' lacrosse state final Saturday, June 10, 2017 at West Chester East. Radnor went on to win the championship, 20-8. LOU RABITO / Staff
LOU RABITO / Staff
Radnor's Reilly Jacobs (38) and Ellie Mueller defend against Kennard Dale's Megan Halczuk during the first half of the PIAA Class 2A girls' lacrosse state final Saturday, June 10, 2017 at West Chester East. Radnor went on to win the championship, 20-8. LOU RABITO / Staff

***

Leilah James notched a hat trick as Girls High beat Franklin Towne Charter, 8-6. Cindy Chao and Zahirah Smith added two goals apiece.

***

Sophie Haase scored five goals in Strath Haven’s 21-6 win over Marple Newton. Gillian Brennan had four goals and one assist. Olivia Memeger recorded two goals and four assists. Kate Rosini tallied six saves.

***

Archbishop Carroll edged Villa Maria, 12-11, behind three goals apiece from Amber Germer and Madison Henry. Kellie Ann Matey added two goals.

***

Catherine Merritt’s five goals and one assist helped Upper Merion top Council Rock North, 14-4. Molly Weygand notched four goals and one assist.

***

Anna Dinacci and Olivia Pritchard scored four goals apiece as West Chester Henderson defeated Souderton, 19-9.