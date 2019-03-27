Morgan Chapman and Madison Chapman each hit home runs to lead the Ridley softball team past Lower Merion, 11-1, on Tuesday. Mary DelFera and Dakota Marshall added triples.
***
Xiana Price hit a homer in Southern’s 11-2 victory over Bartram.
***
Rebecca Cassel-Siskind recorded seven strikeouts and the win as Science Leadership topped Washington, 19-15.
***
Meghan Sinkus went 2-for-2 with a home run, double and two RBIs to help Downingtown West beat Coatesville, 8-4. Natalie Beebe picked up the win on the mound with seven strikeouts.
***
Marple Newton downed Penncrest, 10-4, behind 13 hits. Rachel Cowley smacked a triple and earned the victory on the mound.
***
Claire Overton hit a home run in Conestoga’s 6-2 win over Garnet Valley. Reece Gabriele and Olivia Dicampli each hit doubles.
***
Nariah Davis notched two doubles and a triple to lead West Philadelphia past Martin Luther King, 13-12.
***
Lauren Carboni went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as Upper Dublin defeated Upper Merion, 11-8. Megan Muth had two RBIs.
***
Hailey Sweeney recorded nine strikeouts to help Bristol beat New Hope-Solebury, 16-1. Jess Fusco went 3-for-3 with three doubles. Destiny Brophy added a double and a triple.
Will Higson went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as Haverford High defeated Upper Darby, 7-4. Dan Kelleher added two RBIs on three hits. Ryan McCarthy recorded six strikeouts in three innings to nab the win. Ryan Drames had six strikeouts.
***
Great Valley scored two runs in the sixth inning to lift the Patriots past Oxford, 3-2. Both of the runs came off errors. Matt Alleva smacked a double and had an RBI. Ryan Santangelo hit a double and tallied two RBIs for the Hornets.
***
Sean Brennan had a double and three RBIs in Quakertown’s 13-8 win over the Perkiomen School. The Panthers scored seven runs in the third inning. Dennis Pierce and Brad Bryan added doubles.
***
Abington Friends downed Phelps, 11-1, behind Will Steinberg’s offensive performance. He hit a double, single, scored four runs and had two RBIs. Zach Anderson struck out five to earn the win.
***
Sam Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as Archbishop Wood defeated Cheltenham, 8-3. Matt Murphy added two RBIs.
***
Jack Youhouse drove in two RBIs to help Sun Valley edge Unionville, 7-6. Vinny DeAngelo had two singles.
***
Ricardo Zambrano notched three RBIs and two doubles to lead Southern past Engineering and Science, 9-8. Alexander Pordella went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Brendan Murphy and Will Schnorr scored two goals apiece as Conestoga beat Harriton, 12-7.
***
Hayden Darabant’s hat trick led Great Valley past Methacton, 6-4. Michael Corrigan, Jack Meyer and Darren Middleton each scored one goal.
***
Ryan Eife scored four goals in Central Bucks East’s 9-4 victory over Hatboro-Horsham. Ryan Carroll notched a hat trick.
Ellie Mueller’s five goals led Radnor past Ridley, 16-0. Cate Cox, Kate Hartnett, Cierra Hopson and Molly May each scored two goals. Phoebe Proctor tallied five saves.
***
Leilah James notched a hat trick as Girls High beat Franklin Towne Charter, 8-6. Cindy Chao and Zahirah Smith added two goals apiece.
***
Sophie Haase scored five goals in Strath Haven’s 21-6 win over Marple Newton. Gillian Brennan had four goals and one assist. Olivia Memeger recorded two goals and four assists. Kate Rosini tallied six saves.
***
Archbishop Carroll edged Villa Maria, 12-11, behind three goals apiece from Amber Germer and Madison Henry. Kellie Ann Matey added two goals.
***
Catherine Merritt’s five goals and one assist helped Upper Merion top Council Rock North, 14-4. Molly Weygand notched four goals and one assist.
***
Anna Dinacci and Olivia Pritchard scored four goals apiece as West Chester Henderson defeated Souderton, 19-9.