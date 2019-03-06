The PIAA Class 6A basketball tournaments are set to start this weekend, and the top District 1 and District 12 seeds from each bracket could battle in the semifinals on March 19.
In the boys’ bracket, Abington’s path to the championship game could run through Roman Catholic.
Abington won its third straight District 1 title by beating Coatesville in overtime on Saturday. Roman Catholic won the District 12 title over Boys’ Latin behind Hakim Hart’s 40 points.
The Cahillites are defending last year’s state title, but one of their key players won’t be able to help. The PIAA ruled junior point guard Lynn Greer III, who holds several scholarship offers, ineligible for the state playoffs after he transferred to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia and returned without playing a game.
In the girls’ bracket, District 1 champion Garnet Valley and District 12 title-winner Cardinal O’Hara could meet in the semifinals. Garnet Valley beat Neshaminy behind 27 points from Loyola (Md.) recruit Emily McAteer to win the district crown. Last season, coach Joseph Woods’ squad lost in the semifinals to Souderton.
Both brackets also have potential for championship games between local teams. Coatesville, Chester and Downingtown East are on the opposite side of the boys’ bracket from Abington, Roman Catholic and Lower Merion.
Coatesville (26-2) — the No. 2 seed from District 1 — features Jhamir Brickus, who passed former NBA All-Star Richard Hamilton for second on the school’s all-time scoring list.
On the girls’ side, 20-plus-win teams Abington, Upper Dublin, and Methacton are opposite District 1 and District 12's top seeds and District 1's No. 2 seed, Neshaminy. Last season, Allison Harvey and Brooke Mullin, both career 1,000-point scorers, helped Neshaminy reach the Elite Eight.
Girls games start on Friday. Central and Council Rock North will battle at 4:30 p.m. at Southern, and Cardinal O’Hara will play Plymouth Whitemarsh at 5:30 p.m. at Archbishop Carroll. Upper Dublin will start its title defense against Central Dauphin.
Boys games start on Saturday. Abington, led by Villanova recruit Eric Dixon, will play Cumberland Valley at Council Rock South. Lincoln and Pennridge will battle at Southern, while Boys’ Latin and Norristown will play at Lincoln. Roman Catholic will face Spring-Ford, the No. 9 seed out of District 1. The No. 10 seed, Downingtown East, will play District 3 champion Harrisburg.
The girls’ championship game will be on March 22 at the Giant Center in Hershey, with the boys’ title game the following day.