St. Joseph’s recruit Hakim Hart poured in 40 points on 17-of-21 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds Friday as the Roman Catholic basketball team topped Boys’ Latin, 94-72, to win the District 12 Class 6A title.
Jalen Duran didn’t miss a shot on nine attempts for 18 points and 10 rebounds for the victors.
The Cahillites, who have won four Catholic League titles in five years, clinched the No. 1 seed out of District 12 for the PIAA playoffs, which begin March 9 and 10.
***
Noah Baker finished with 21 points as Spring-Ford defeated Downingtown East, 59-46, in the District 1 Class 6A playbacks. Michael Fitzgerald chipped in 14 points for the Rams, who secured the ninth spot in District 1. The Whippets hold the final slot for states in District 1.
In other 6A playback action, Erik Timko and David Duda each recorded 13 points in Methacton’s 73-59 victory over Perkiomen Valley. The Warriors finished in seventh place in District 1, and the Vikings finished eighth.
Steve Payne paced Lower Merion with 16 points in a 67-58 win over Pennridge.
Josh Martin and Matt O’Connor contributed 12 points apiece for the Aces, who finished third in District 1.
***
Ivy Petit scored a game-high 20 points as West Chester Rustin edged Holy Ghost Prep, 52-50, in the District 1 Class 5A playbacks. Taj Asparagus added 10 points for the Golden Knights, who finished fifth in District 1.
In other 5A playback action, Malcolm Williams delivered 30 points in Penncrest’s 49-42 triumph over Pottsgrove. The Lions clinched third place in District 1.
Erin Sweeney scored 33 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Archbishop Carroll past Mastery North, 56-39, and win the District 12 Class 5A final. The Patriots clinched the No. 1 seed out of District 12 for the state playoffs.
***
Dana Bandurick scored a game-high 24 points as Council Rock North took down Downingtown East, 84-41, in the District 1 Class 6A playbacks. Olivia Boyle added 19 points for the Indians, who clinched seventh place in District 1. The Whippets clinched eighth place, as both teams await state playoff matchups.
***
Rachel Conran netted 15 points to lift Springfield Delco over West Chester Henderson, 46-29, in the District 1 Class 5A playbacks. Jordan D’Ambrosio contributed 12 points for the Cougars, who locked up the No. 3 seed for states.
In other 5A playback action, Ellie Mueller led all scorers with 15 points as Radnor knocked off Pope John Paul II, 47-31, to clinch fifth place in District 1. Brienne Williams added 11 points for the Raiders.