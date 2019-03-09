Abby Penjuke tallied 20 points in Methacton’s 55-48 loss to Northampton. Nicole Timko and Sydney Tornetta had 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Warriors. Morgan Sterner paced Northampton with 17 points. Methacton, which trailed 15-2 at the end of the first quarter, cut the lead to five by halftime.