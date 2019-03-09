Pope John Paul II’s Ryan Vulakh advanced to Saturday’s Class 2A championship bout in the 152-pound class at the PIAA wrestling championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Vulakh advanced by recording a technical fall on Friday against Sharon’s Sully Allen and winning, 17-2, in 2 minutes, 34 seconds in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals, Vulakh pinned St. Joseph Catholic’s Keegan Rothrock in 2:52.
Ryan’s brother, Matt, also from Pope John Paul II, lost in the quarterfinals at 106 pounds, but finished the third-round consolations with a 1-0 victory over Faith Christian’s Eric Alderfer.
Amaris Baker scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Cardinal O’Hara edged Plymouth Whitemarsh, 41-39, in the PIAA Class 6A first round. Maggie Doogan added 11 points for the Lions, who will play Spring-Ford on Tuesday.
In other 6A action, Emily McAteer led all scorers with 19 points as Garnet Valley knocked off Cedar Crest, 52-34. The Jaguars set a school record for wins, for boys and girls, in a season with 27. Garnet Valley will play the winner of Souderton and Bethlehem Freedom on Tuesday.
Cassie Marte notched 14 points in Spring-Ford’s 48-44 triumph over Nazareth. Lucy Olsen contributed 13 points for the Rams, who will play Cardinal O’Hara on Tuesday.
Curran O’Donnell’s 14 points wasn’t enough as Souderton fell to Freedom, 50-45. Jennifer Kokolus led the victors with 18 points.
Abby Penjuke tallied 20 points in Methacton’s 55-48 loss to Northampton. Nicole Timko and Sydney Tornetta had 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Warriors. Morgan Sterner paced Northampton with 17 points. Methacton, which trailed 15-2 at the end of the first quarter, cut the lead to five by halftime.
Denae Carter finished with 23 points in St. Basil’s 70-49 victory in the PIAA Class 3A first round. Casey Remolde chipped in 20 points for the Panthers, will take on Dunmore on Tuesday.
Colin Reed collected 19 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists to lead Archbishop Ryan past West Chester East, 63-54, in the PIAA Class 5A first round. Gediminas Mokseckas and Ja’Quill Stone added 16 and 11 points, respectively, for the Raiders, who will face the winner of Moon and Northeastern on Tuesday.
In 5A action, Lakeem McAliley’s 31 points and Jamir Reed’s 30 points lifted Mastery North to an 86-80 triumph over West Chester Rustin. Samson Nyankui contributed 16 points for the Pumas, who will meet Abington Heights on Tuesday.
Marquis Tomlin scored a team-high 15 points as Penncrest topped Wallenpaupack, 53-42. Malcolm Williams added 14 points and five rebounds for the Lions, who will take on Archbishop Wood on Tuesday.
Scott Spann poured in 25 points as Sankofa cruised past Conestoga Christian, 99-44, in the PIAA Class 1A first round. Derrius Ward added 19 points while Jaymes Savage and Khalil Turner each had 11 points for the Warriors. Sankofa will meet the winner of Greenwood and St. John Neumann on Tuesday.
In other 1A action, Aquil Stewart recorded 30 points and had 6 assists as Girard College rolled past Berks Christian, 74-43. Brandon Smith contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who will play the winner of Galeton and Nativity BVM on Tuesday.
Class AA Semifinals
106 - Levi Haines, Biglerville major dec. Kai Burkett, Chestnut Ridge, 8-0; Sheldon Seymour, Troy dec. Joey Fischer, South Park, 3-1.
113 - Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills dec. Nate Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge, 6-1; Kole Biscoe, Southern Columbia dec. Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward, 4-3.
120 - Ryan Crookham, Notre Dame Green Pond dec. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, 3-1, TB2; Beau Bayless, Reynolds dec. Caydin Wickard, Boiling Springs, 2-1.
126 - Brock McMillen, Glendale dec. Bronson Garber, Upper Dauphin, 3-2; Chase Shields, Bishop McDevitt dec. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry, 3-1.
132 - Joshua Jones, Saucon Valley dec. Kaden Cassidy, Bedford, 3-2; Tye Varndell, Cambridge Springs dec. Zack Witmer, St. Joseph's Catholic, 7-4.
138 - Jacob Ealy, Hopewell dec. Tyler Martin, Bishop McDevitt, 8-1; Kenneth Kiser, Saegertown dec. Erik Gibson, Forest Hills, 7-6.
145 - Andrew Cerniglia, Notre Dame Green Pond dec. Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph's Catholic, 3-0; Gabe Miller, Pequea Valley major dec.
Tristan Pugh, Berlin-Brothersvalley, 8-0.
152 - Ryan Vulakh, Pope John Paul II tech. fall Sully Allen, Sharon, 17-2, 2:34; Trent Schultheis, Freedom (Dist. 7) dec. Trenton Harder, Bermudian Springs, 9-4.
160 - Thayne Lawrence, Frazier dec. Cooper Mosier, Towanda, 11-4; Alec English, Kane pinned Matthew Arciuolo, Saucon Valley, 5:26.
170 - Jared McGill, Chestnut Ridge tech. fall Noah Hutcherson, Valley, 17-2, 5:48; Christian Clutter, McGuffey dec. Derek Brown, Penn Cambria, 3-2.
182 - Bryson Miller, Freedom (Dist. 7) dec. Austin Walley, Ellwood City, 3-2 UTB; Dayton Pitzer, Mount Pleasant major dec. Gavin Henry, Union City, 12-2.
195 - Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia dec. John Vargo, Bentworth, 3-2; Kolby Franklin, St. Joseph's Catholic major dec. Geoff Magin, Quaker Valley, 16-8.
220 - Dominic Deluca, Derry dec. Cameron Wood, Montoursville, 5-1; Jacob McMaster, Greenville dec. Preston Zachman, Southern Columbia, 4-0.
285 - Jake Ryan, Mount Union pinned Derrick Skeehan, Reynolds, 2:48; Colby Whitehill, Brookville dec. Lear Quinton, Southern Columbia, 8-4.
Class 2A Quarterfinals
106 - Kai Burkett, Chestnut Ridge dec. Matt Vulakh, Pope John Paul II, 4-2; Levi Haines, Biglerville pinned Gavin Bradley, Athens, 5:31; Joey Fischer, South Park dec. Owen Reinsel, Brookville, 5-3; Sheldon Seymour, Troy major dec. Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights, 9-0.
113 - Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills dec. Gable Strickland, Benton, 10-8 OT; Nate Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge dec. Cooper Gilham, Bald Eagle, 7-6; Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward major dec. Gabriel Gramly, Mifflinburg, 13-0; Kole Biscoe, Southern Columbia dec. Logan Jaquay, Eisenhower, 7-2 OT.
120 - Ian Oswalt, Burrell pinned Hunter Thompson, Titusville, 5:39; Ryan Crookham, Notre Dame Green Pond tech. fall Bradedon Johnson, Port Allegany, 15-0, 3:10; Caydin Wickard, Boiling Springs major dec. Dave Evans, Tunkhannock, 11-1; Beau Bayless, Reynolds dec. Nate Smith, Bishop McDevitt, 3-2 TB2.
126 - Brock McMillen, Glendale dec. Brandan Chletos, Notre Dame Green Pond, 3-2; Bronson Garber, Upper Dauphin dec. Dalton Gimbor, Hamburg, 3-2; Tyler Cymmerman, Derry dec. Bryce Knauf, Greenville, 6-4 TB2; Chase Shields, Bishop McDevitt dec. Tyler Denochick, West Branch, 11-5.
132 - Joshua Jones, Saucon Valley major dec. Kaeden Berger, Reynolds, 10-2; Kaden Cassidy, Bedford major dec. John Wheeler, Northwestern, 12-3; Zack Witmer, St. Joseph's Catholic dec. Garret Cornell, Everett, 3-2; Tye Varndell, Cambridge Springs tech. fall Chase Chapman, Philipsburg-Osceola, 18-2, 4:30.
138 - Jacob Ealy, Hopewell major dec. Jack Coulston, Boiling Springs, 16-4; Tyler Martin, Bishop McDevitt dec. Avery Bassett, Midd-West, 3-2; Erik Gibson, Forest Hills major dec. Marckis Branford, Wilson, 13-0; Kenneth Kiser, Saegertown dec. Malachi Duvall, Penns Valley, 6-3.
145 - Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph's Catholic dec. Nathan Haubert, Palisades, 3-2; Andrew Cerniglia, Notre Dame Green Pond dec. Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, 6-0; Tristan Pugh, Berlin-Brothersvalley dec.
Nick Rosengrant, Saucon Valley, 7-5; Gabe Miller, Pequea Valley pinned John Rocco Kazalas, Quaker Valley, 3:19.
152 - Ryan Vulakh, Pope John Paul II pinned Keegan Rothrock, St.
Joseph's Catholic, 2:52; Sully Allen, Sharon dec. Hudson Holbay, Westmont-Hilltop, 11-7; Trenton Harder, Bermudian Springs dec. D.J.
Erickson, Hanover, 3-2; Trent Schultheis, Freedom (Dist. 7) dec. Mason Karpinski, Greenville, 4-0.
160 - Thayne Lawrence, Frazier tech. fall Derek Berlitz, Notre Dame Green Pond, 16-0, 4:25; Cooper Mosier, Towanda major dec. Sebastian Corrales, Church Farm School, 14-4; Matthew Arciuolo, Saucon Valley dec.
Tyler Stoltzfus, St. Joseph's Catholic, 6-3; Alec English, Kane dec.
Cade Linn, Southern Columbia, 9-2.
170 - Jared McGill, Chestnut Ridge tech. fall Isaiah DeJesus, Notre Dame Green Pond, 18-3, 5:27; Noah Hutcherson, Valley dec. Tyler Fisher, Kutztown, 10-4; Christian Clutter, McGuffey pinned David Galasso, Athens, 2:35; Derek Brown, Penn Cambria dec. Carl Harris, Littlestown, 10-3.
182 - Austin Walley, Ellwood City dec. Hunter O'Connor, Jersey Shore, 9-6; Bryson Miller, Freedom (Dist. 7) dec. Derek Yingling, West Branch, 4-0; Dayton Pitzer, Mount Pleasant major dec. Tyler Waltman, Southern Columbia, 11-0; Gavin Henry, Union City pinned Adam Marsh, Palisades, 4:57.
195 - Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia pinned Lawrence Richardson, Bishop McDevitt, 1:33; John Vargo, Bentworth pinned Dan Csencsits, Saucon Valley, 3:52; Kolby Franklin, St. Joseph's Catholic dec. Gable Crebs, Montoursville, 8-1; Geoff Magin, Quaker Valley pinned Austin Kelly, Conneaut, 2:57.
220 - Dominic Deluca, Derry dec. Wyatt Owen, Reynolds, 3-0; Cameron Wood, Montoursville dec. Josef Bauer, Eisenhower, 8-5; Preston Zachman, Southern Columbia pinned Ethan Mordaunt, Jim Thorpe, 0:30; Jacob McMaster, Greenville major dec. Dakotah Snyder, Lewisburg, 11-1.
285 - Jake Ryan, Mount Union pinned Matt Long, Union City, 4:58; Derrick Skeehan, Reynolds major dec. Ryan Weitz, North Schuylkill, 13-0; Lear Quinton, Southern Columbia dec. Kole Winfield, Southern Huntingdon, 3-0; Colby Whitehill, Brookville dec. Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale, 5-3.
Class 3A First Round
106 - Aiden Lewis, Cedar Cliff dec. Keanu Manuel, Downingtown East, 3-1; Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional major dec. Jacob Van Dee, Cathedral Prep, 13-3; Braxton Appello, Easton dec. Derek Keen, Central Mountain, 6-4; Mason Prinkey, Connellsville dec. Kyle Hauserman, Council Rock North, 6-4 OT; Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley pinned Dominic Findora, Downingtown West, 3:08; Julien Maldonado, Boyertown pinned Mason Leiphart, Dover, 1:32; Kyle Waterman, Council Rock South dec. Dante Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic, 4-0; Wyatt Fox, Red Land dec. Nicholas Allison, Mifflin County, 8-4.
113 - Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley pinned Marino Angelicchio, Latrobe, 1:37; Andrew Smith, Nazareth dec. Josh Miller, Central Dauphin, 10-5; Matt Mayer, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Jude Swisher, State College, 18-12; Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg dec. Maximino Mendez, Council Rock South, 6-2; Ben Monn, Cumberland Valley dec. Nick Onea, Pottsville, 5-4 TB2; Kyle Burkholder, Hempfield pinned Nathan Lucier, Coatesville, 1:16; Sam McMonagle, West Chester Henderson dec. Vincent Rinella, Meadville, 7-1; Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional dec. Tal-Reese Flemming, Bethlehem Liberty, 4-2.
120 - Kurtis Phipps, Norwin dec. T.J. England, William Tennent, 4-2; Cameron Enriquez, Stroudsburg major dec. Cole Wilson, Northeastern, 13-3; Matthew Maloney, Bethlehem Liberty dec. Lane Aikey, Bellefonte, 10-4; Shane Hanson-Ashworth, Council Rock South major dec. Kody Evans, Susquehanna Township, 8-0; Will Betancourt, Manheim Central dec. Eamonn Logue, Father Judge, 4-2; Luke Lucerne, Council Rock North dec. Logan Seliga, Belle Vernon, 8-1; Killian Delaney, West Chester Henderson pinned Christian Fisher, Mifflin County, 2:58; Sean Pierson, Nazareth major dec. Cole Homet, Waynesburg, 12-1.
126 - Colton Camacho, Franklin Regional tech. fall Michael Torres, Bethlehem Liberty, 16-1, 3:43; Rafael Portilla, Carlisle dec. Owen Woolcott, State College, 5-1; Braden Ricchini, Council Rock South dec. Cole Grove, Chambersburg, 3-2; Kenny Hayman, Canon-McMillan dec. Patrick Noonan, Stroudsburg, 7-5 OT; Matt Sarbo, Altoona major dec. Corey Celenza, West Chester East, 20-7; Darren Miller, Kiski Area pinned David Krokowski, Wyoming Valley West, 4:53; Patrick Gould, East Stroudsburg South dec. Colton Jordan, Neshaminy, 12-7; J.J. Wilson, Cedar Cliff dec. Jared Keslar, Connellsville, 6-4.
132 - Sam Hillegas, North Hills dec. Travis Brown, Bethlehem Liberty, 6-3; Tyler Dilley, St. Mary’s dec. Gunnar Fuss, Harry S. Truman, 5-4; Julian Chlebove, Northampton pinned Hayden Butterfield, Erie McDowell, 3:45; Michael Cassidy, Cedar Cliff major dec. Domenic DeFalco, Quakertown, 11-2; Drew Clearie, Nazareth dec. Lukas Richie, Downingtown East, 2-1; Gabe Willochell, Latrobe dec. Nick Tewell, Mechanicsburg, 6-2; Kenny Herrmann, Bethlehem Catholic major dec. Bryce Brennan, Red Land, 10-2; Cade Balestrini, Shikellamy major dec. L.J. Khan, Council Rock South, 11-2.
138 - Tyler Williams, Souderton tech. fall Nick Colasurdo, Southern Lehigh, 17-1, 4:33; Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield dec. Jeffrey Boyd, Erie McDowell, 3-1; DeShawn Farber, Nazareth dec. Nathan Lukez, Pine-Richland, 9-3; Kibwe McNair, Methacton dec. Troy-Thomas Elhajj, Lower Dauphin, 8-5; Ed Scott, DuBois pinned Steven Storm, Pocono Mountain East, 4:37; Antonio Petrucelli, Owen J. Roberts pinned Tye Weathersby, Central Dauphin, 1:42; Devon Britton, Northampton pinned Matt McCann, Waynesboro, 5:25; Jack McGill, Spring-Ford dec. Nick Coy, Penn-Trafford, 5-1.
145 - Ryan Anderson, Bethlehem Catholic major dec. Thomas Dressler, Spring Grove, 12-4; A.J. Tamburrino, William Tennent dec. Joe Mwete, Brashear, 11-6; Nick Barnhart, Avon Grove dec. Antonio Amelio, Seneca Valley, 5-4; Tate Nichter, Chambersburg dec. Dalton Woodrow, DuBois, 6-1; Paniro Johnson, Cathedral Prep pinned Brendon Stocku, Penncrest, 3:48; Jagger Condomitti, Northampton tech fall. Luke Sainato, Gettysburg, 21-4, 5:21; Brandon Connor, Wilson dec. Trey Howard, Waynesburg, 8-1; Cameron Robinson, Council Rock North major dec. Eric Woloshyn Council Rock South, 13-1.
152 - Cam Connor, Kiski Area dec. Luca Augustine, Waynesburg, 3-1 OT; Colton Zimmerman, Carlisle dec. Jeremiah Oakes, Scranton, 5-4; Ethan Richner, Bellefonte pinned Michael Kistler, Northampton, 2:47; Colby Romjue, Susquehannock dec. Dillon Sheehy, Council Rock North, 5-4; Tanner Updegraff, Hershey major dec. Jake Dressler, Nazareth, 9-1; Daniel Mancini, Owen J. Roberts dec. Alex Weber, Thomas Jefferson, 7-3; Jackson Erb, Neshaminy dec. Mark McGonigal, Clearfield, 7-1; Cole Handlovic, Bethlehem Catholic pinned Coltin Jezioro, Peters Township, 4:33.
160 - Clayton Ulrey, Lower Dauphin major dec. Gaven Krazer, Easton, 18-8; Jake Richardson, Mars major dec. Tyler Wileman, Juniata, 12-2; Connor Herceg, Nazareth dec. Colby Morris, Waynesburg, 3-2 UTB; John Crawford, Strath Haven dec. Anthony Robinson, Williamsport, 3-2; Trey Kibe, Mifflin County dec. Ty McGeary, West Allegheny, 5-1; Dylan Reinert, Gettysburg dec. Connor Quinn, Owen J. Roberts, 10-9; Luca Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic dec. Matt Colajezzi, Council Rock South, 7-1; Jack Blumer, Kiski Area pinned Patrick O'Neill, North Penn, 1:31.
170 - Edmond Ruth, Susquehanna Township major dec. Rick McCutcheon, Owen J. Roberts, 19-6; James Lledo, Lower Merion dec. Jon Hoover, North Allegheny, 8-3; Nick Delp, Kiski Area dec. Dillon Keane, Bradford, 6-3; Lenny Pinto, Stroudsburg major dec. Andrew DiBernardo, West Chester East, 14-3; Maximus Hale, Downingtown West dec. Jeff Markert, Peters Township, 3-2; Angel Garcia, Mariana Bracetti dec. Luke Nichter, Chambersburg, 7-6; Caden Wright, Emmaus dec. Coy Bastian, Selinsgrove, 1-0; Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan dec. Anthony Hinson, Spring Grove, 8-2.
182 - Carter Starocci, Cathedral Prep pinned William Henderson, Delaware Valley, 3:07; Scott Joll, Belle Vernon dec. Jake Lucas, Cumberland Valley, 5-2; Joey Milano, Spring-Ford tech. fall Cole Whitmer, Trinity, 16-1, 5:21; Dominic Falcone, Easton dec. Nyiem Flucas, Hershey, 5-1; Tyler Mousaw, Unionville dec. Neamiah Diggs, Harrisburg, 5-4; Jeremy Seymour, West Scranton dec. Mason McCready, Hollidaysburg, 5-3; Steven Newell, Dallas dec. Chase Mielnik, Downingtown West, 7-1; Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon tech. fall Nick Baker, Penn Manor, 18-3, 6:00.
195 - Cole Urbas, State College pinned Logan Green, Pennridge, 3:49; Jameel Coles, Northeast dec. Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park, 11-4; Kyle Swartz, Northern York dec. John Meyers, Greensburg Salem, 7-6; Jacob Miller, Boyertown dec. Jayden Bortz, Northampton, 10-4; Damen Moyer, Bethlehem Liberty pinned Justin Hart, Hampton, 5:57; Brayden Crocker, Cranberry dec. Bruno Stolfi, Souderton, 5-3; Donovon Ball, Cedar Cliff pinned Ethan Seeley, Great Valley, 1:35; Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson dec. Kareem Carson, Cathedral Prep, 3-2.
220 - Hunter Catka, Sun Valley major dec. Dylan Rodenhaber, Red Land, 15-4; Dorian Crosby, Cathedral Prep dec. Nick Nittoli, Bangor, 5-1; Ryan Weinzen, Norwin dec. Augustus Dellinger, Hollidaysburg, 3-2; Andrew Balukas, Easton dec. Jamal Brandon, Dallastown, 7-5; Shane Noonan, Hazleton pinned Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield, 1:16; Paolo DiSanto, Plymouth Whitemarsh dec. T.J. Moore, Cedar Crest, 3-2; Marques Holten, Central Dauphin dec. Ogden Atwood, Armstrong, 3-2; Nate Schon, Selinsgrove pinned Steven Schott, Nazareth, 5:53.
285 - Kawaun DeBoe, Cathedral Prep pinned Jaden Freeman, Bethlehem Liberty, 1:02; Raymond Christas, Dallastown dec. Nathan Hoaglund, Mt. Lebanon, 3-2 UTB; Kyler Wuestner, Lower Dauphin dec. Sammy Khamis, Stroudsburg, 3-1; Isaiah Vance, Hempfield dec. Coltin Deery, Garnet Valley, 9-6; Jake Slinger, Upper St. Clair pinned Jordan Espinosa, Governor Mifflin, 2:32; John Klewin, Bensalem dec. Nate Simmers, Altoona, 9-7; Shawn Henninger, Dallas dec. Tom Bramwell, Ridley, 2-1 TB2; Michael Wolfgram, Central York pinned Quentin Franklin, South Fayette, 2:23.