Defending state champion Jenkintown outscored Harrisburg Christian, 39-8, in the first half on the way to a 68-15 statement victory in the PIAA Class 1A first round. Molly Walsh and Natalie Kolb combined for 21 points and eight steals in the first half. Walsh scored 11 of her 15 in the first quarter. The Drakes will play Sullivan County in the second round.