Two 152-pound class wrestlers proved to be the best in the state on Saturday as Daniel Mancini of Owen J. Roberts and Ryan Vulakh of Pope John Paul II both won titles at the PIAA state championships in Hershey.
Mancini won the Class 3A 152-pound state title with a 10-2 victory over Cam Connor of Kiski Area.
Vulakh won at 152 by a 20-5 technical fall over Trent Schultheis of Freedom Area. Vulakh also was named the Class 2A outstanding wrestler.
Cameron Robinson of Council Rock North finished second at Class 3A 145 pounds after losing to Ryan Anderson of Becahi, 3-2, in the final.
La Salle escaped with a 47-42 win over Reading thanks in large part to Jake Timby’s three pointer from the corner with two seconds remaining in the PIAA Class 6A first round on Saturday. The Red Knights tried to call a timeout before the ensuing possession but received a technical due to having none remaining. The Explorers play William Allen on Wednesday.
All Class 2, 3 and 6 boys’ second-round games and all Class 1, 4 and 5 girls’ second-round games are on Wednesday.
Elsewhere in the Class 6A first round, Davon Lee sinked a buzzer-beating floater to lift Harrisburg over Downingtown East, 63-61. East led 59-55 with less than two minutes remaining after hitting four consecutive three pointers, but were outscored 8-2 down the stretch. Andrew King had a game-high 20 points including four three pointers.
Jhamir Brickus’ 41 points were enough for Coatesville to outlast Emmaus, 85-76. The Red Raiders outscored the Hornets 23-15 in the first quarter. Coatesville scored just one point more than Emmaus throughout the remaining three quarters. Dapree Bryant netted 21 points, while Mark Swedberg had 21 for the Hornets.
Penn State recruit Seth Lundy’s 17 points and emphatic dunk put Roman Catholic up by 30 in the Cahillites’ eventual 92-48 topple of Spring-Ford. St. Joe’s recruit Hakim Hart netted 18 and recorded his 1,000th point, meanwhile Jalen Duren had a game-high 22. Roman Catholic will play Lower Merion in the second round.
Lower Merion outscored East Stroudsburg South by 16 in the second quarter on its way to a 62-44 win. Steve Payne scored a game-high 24 points for the Aces. Jeremiah Anderson had 18 for the Cavaliers.
Norristown took its first lead in regulation with 20 seconds left to send its game agaist Boys’ Latin into overtime. Johaan Vinson would convert on a four-point play for the Warriors in the beginning of overtime, where Boys’ Latin outscored Norristown, 15-5, to capture a 79-69 win. Boys’ Latin will play Methacton in the next round.
Methacton jumped out to a 22-4 lead after the first quarter to beat Hazleton, 64-42. Jeffery Woodward tallied his 1,000th point in the win. David Duda tallied a game-high 18 points for the Warriors.
Abington flew past Cumberland Valley, 69-44, to advance to the next round. Lucas Monroe and Eric Dixon both finished with double-doubles. The Ghosts play Pennridge in the next round.
District 11 winner William Allen took down Perkiomen Valley, 52-46, outscoring the Vikings 22-16 in the fourth quarter.
Chester defeated Parkland, 55-41, and will play Harrisburg in the second round.
Pennridge topped Lincoln, 49-45.
***
Tvon Jones and Nisine Poplar combined for 48 points in Math, Civics and Sciences’ 93-69 win over Steel High in the PIAA Class 2A first round. The Mighty Elephants scored 27 points in both the second and third quarters to secure a 27-point cushion heading into the fourth. Math, Civics and Sciences plays Executive Education Charter School in the second round.
In other Class 2A action, Quadir Miller hit a circus buzzer-beating three pointer to give Constitution a 53-50 victory against Moravian Academy.
Executive Education Charter School beat Church Farm, 77-55.
Delco Christian outlasted Strawberry Mansion, 56-47.
***
Science Leadership Academy at Beeber outlasted Kutztown in overtime to win, 59-55 in the PIAA Class 3A first round. The Rockets held the Cougars to just four overtime points to move onto the next round, where they will play New Hope-Solebury.
In other Class 3A action, Bishop McDevitt used a strong third quarter defensively, only allowing six points to its 17, against Camp Hill in a 69-54 win. Jamil Manigo had a game-high 18 points. Jake Perry netted 17 for the Lions.
Topher Taylor had 19 points and surpassed the 1,000 point marker in New Hope-Solebury’s 51-27 win over Murrell Dobbins.
Chris Ings had a game-high 28 points to lead Neumann-Goretti past Lancaster Mennonite, 83-48, and will play Wyoming Seminary in the next round.
Jeremy Callahan netted 25 points with seven three pointers in Wyoming Seminary’s 75-41 win over String Theory,
Sharon took down Washington, 63-49, and will see either Ligonier Valley or Beaver Falls in the next round.
Defending state champion Jenkintown outscored Harrisburg Christian, 39-8, in the first half on the way to a 68-15 statement victory in the PIAA Class 1A first round. Molly Walsh and Natalie Kolb combined for 21 points and eight steals in the first half. Walsh scored 11 of her 15 in the first quarter. The Drakes will play Sullivan County in the second round.
In other Class 1A action, Lourdes Regional defeated Faith Christian, 43-24, behind Lilyuana Bickel’s 20 points and 11 rebounds. Frances Czeponis filled the stat sheet, scoring six points, grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out three assists and blocks and poking away two steals.
Greenwood routed Chester Charter, 52-11, to move onto the next round.
Weatherly defeated Christian Academy, 64-41.
***
After leading by just three points going into the second half, Bishop McDevitt-Harrisburg held Lower Moreland to eight second half points in its 39-23 win in the PIAA Class 4A first round. The Crusaders face Landsale Catholic in the next round.
In other Class 4A action, Bonner-Prendergast held Bermudian Springs in check during the first half, building a 36-17 lead at the break en route to its 59-35 win. The Friars limited the Eagles to just five first quarter points compared to their 18. Maeve McCann had a game-high 16 points for Bonner-Prendergast.
Ten Gwynedd-Mercy players scored in its dominating 64-14 win against Overbrook (Pa.). Carly Bachinsky led all scorers with 12 points, as the Monarchs went into halftime with a 38-5 lead and will play Bethlehem Catholic in the second round.
Kennard-Dale defeated Audenried, 65-57.
Emily Smith’s nine points going into halftime helped Landsale Catholic edge past Jim Thorpe, 50-48.
***
Olivia Snyder poured in a game-high 25 points to help Southern Lehigh advance, 58-27, over Radnor in the PIAA Class 5A first round. Snyder had 17 in the second half including her 2,000th career point. Ellie Mueller had nine points and nine rebounds for the Raiders.
In other Class 5A action, Peyton McDaniel scored 35 points on 14 for 24 shooting in just three quarters to lead Twin Valley to a 61-38 win against Palumbo. The Raiders held the Griffins to just two points in the third quarter and play Villa Maria in the next round..
Palmyra outscored Pope John Paul II by 12 in the second half on the way to a 46-38 win. Ameilia Baldo notched a game-high 14 points. Kallan Bustybowicz had 12 and grabbed eight rebounds for the Golden Panthers.
District 1 champion Villa Maria toppled Elizabethtown, 66-23. The Hurricanes play Twin Valley in the second round.
Mount St. Joseph put its game against Solanco away by outscoring the Golden Mules by seven in the final quarter, winning 49-39.
Gettysburg downed West Chester Henderson, 43-39. Gettysburg was able to put the game away, outscoring Henderson by eight in the final quarter and play Archbishop Carroll in the next round.
Grace O’Neill and Erin Sweeney each scored 20 points and combined for seven three pointers in Archbishop Carroll’s 56-34 victory against Spring Grove.