Upper Dublin’s Abbie Amdor was named the girls’ swimmer of the meet at the Class 3A swimming and diving championships on Saturday at Bucknell.
North Penn recorded 258 points to win the girls’ team competition for the third time in the last four years, while Upper Dublin finished second with 153.5 points.
The boys’ competition is expected to finish later Saturday night.
Amdor won the 100-yard freestyle in 49.32 seconds on Saturday, 1.1 seconds ahead of Wissahickon’s Carly Zlotnikoff. She also swam the final portion of Upper Dublin’s win in the 400 medley relay. On Friday, Amdor was first in the 200 freestyle in 1:46.66.
Lower Merion’s Anna Kalandadze won the 500 freestyle Saturday in 4 minutes, 48.96 seconds. Upper Dublin’s Elle Braun finished second, and Braun earned a first-place finish in the 400 medley relay.
Upper Dublin’s Meghan DiMartile won the 100 backstroke in 53.73.
The boys’ meet is expected to end later Saturday night.
PIAA Class 3A Girls
Team Scores
1. North Penn 258; 2. Upper Dublin 153.5; 3. Governor Mifflin, 168; 4. Avon Grove 127; 5. Mt. Lebanon, 112; 6. Downingtown East, 110.5; 7. Wilson, 105; 8. North Allegheny, 104.5; 9. Hershey, 87; 10. Conestoga, 86.
Swimmer of the Meet: Abbie Amdor, Upper Dublin
100 Freestyle
1. Abbie Amdor, Upper Dublin, 49.32; 2. Carly Zlotnikoff, Wissahickon, 50.42; 3. Trinity Ward, Mt. Lebanon, 50.73; 4. Olivia Livingston, Gateway, 50.87; 5. Caroline Dunigan, North Penn, 51.18; 6. Claire Walsh, Penncrest, 51.42; 7. Noelle DiClemente, Garnet Valley, 51.69; 8. Sarah Manthorp, Downingtown West, 51.86.
500 Freestyle
1. Anna Kalandadze, Lower Merion, 4:48.96; 2. Elle Braun, Upper Dublin, 4:52.81; 3. Izzy Paoletti, Avon Grove, 4:53.51; 4. Ally Lin, Parkland, 4:57.36; 5. Sydney Bergstrom, Strath Haven, 4:57.70; 6. Shelby Kahn, Wilson, 4:57.76; 7. Abby Henderson, Council Rock North, 4:59.10; 8. Liz Jones, Hershey, 5:07.89.
100 Backstroke
1. Meghan DiMartile, Upper Dublin, 53.73; 2. Cameron Gring, Muhlenberg, 54.34; 3. Caroline Famous, Conestoga, 54.41; 4. Victoria Buerger, North Allegheny, 54.70; 5. Sophia Poeta, Conestoga, 55.62; 6. Abigail Duncan, South Fayette, 55.70; 7. Ellie Brandbergh, Council Rock North, 56.33; 8. Sydney Paglia, Avon Grove, 56.43.
100 Breaststroke
1. Laura Goettler, Butler, 1:01.13; 2. Zoe Skirboll, Fox Chapel, 1:01.23; 3. Allison Henry, Archbishop Ryan, 1:02.24; 4. Heather MacCausland, Downingtown East, 1:02.48; 5. Leah Baker, Moon, 1:02.81; 6. Rabea Pfaff, Avon Grove, 1:03.02; 7. Tatum Detwiler, Connellsville, 1:03.10; 8. Aly Breslin, Upper Dublin, 1:03.97.
400 Freestyle Relay
1. Upper Dublin, 3:22.30 (Molly Braun, Elle Braun, Aly Breslin, Abbie Amdor); 2. North Penn, 3:24.75; 3. Governor Mifflin, 3:27.16; 4. Wilson, 3:30.00; 5. North Allegheny, 3:30.07; 6. Garnet Valley, 3:30.88; 7. Unionville, 3:31.60; 8. Hershey, 3:32.45.