The Neumann-Goretti girls’ basketball team will “strive for five” this month as the top-seeded Saints try for their fifth straight PIAA state championship when the Class 3A tournament opens on Friday.
The Saints, the top team from District 12, will open the tournament against Susquenita (21-4) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Jefferson University.
The definition of a championship juggernaut, the Saints’ closest margin of victory in a state title game during their long run was six points in 2017, when they knocked off Bishop Canevin. Neumann-Goretti hasn’t lost in the state playoffs since 2014, when the Saints fell to Seton-La Salle in the Class 2A final.
Neumann-Goretti (18-8) lost in the Catholic League semifinals to Archbishop Wood but beat Imhotep in the District 12 title game. The Saints and Imhotep (17-9) could have a rematch if they make it to the semifinals. The Saints also could face a tough test against St. Basil (26-0), the No. 1 seed from District 1, in the quarterfinal round.
Diamond Johnson and Omoiye Jordan have been the big scorers for the Saints so far. Their only Catholic League loss was to Archbishop Carroll.
In the girls’ Class A tournament, the 24-1 Jenkintown Drakes, the defending state champs, open first-round play against Harrisburg Christian (21-6) at Council Rock South on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Jenkintown holds the top seed from District 1 and is led by 1,000-point scorer Mia Kolb. It’s possible that the Drakes could run into Christian Academy (19-5), the No. 2 seed from District 1, in the semifinals of their bracket on March 19.
Jenkintown beat the Christian Academy for the District 1 title behind Kolb’s 15 points. The Drakes defeated Juniata Valley, 51-46, in overtime in the PIAA championship game last season. Their only loss this season was a one-point defeat to Abington Friends on Jan. 30.
The Drakes are directed by coach Jim Romano, who joined the 600-win club last season. Seniors and twin sisters Mia and Natalie Kolb were part of last year’s state title team, the first in school history.
Bonner-Prendergast (18-5) owns the top seed in the Class 4A bracket after outlasting Imhotep in overtime in the District 12 title game. The Friars open play against Littlestown (24-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Prep.
The Imhotep boys (21-6), winners of two straight state titles, will play Berks Catholic (22-6) at 7 p.m. at Lincoln. Bonner-Prendie and Imhotep would meet in the state championship if both continue to advance.
In search of their sixth straight state title, the Neumann-Goretti boys (19-7) will open the Class 3A tourney against Lancaster Mennonite (14-12) on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Father Judge. Led by scorers Chris Ings and Hakim Byrd, the Saints could meet the top seed from District 1, New Hope-Solebury (15-9), in the semifinals.
Constitution (19-9) begins its Class 2A title defense at Father Judge against Moravian Academy (21-3) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Generals could meet District 1′s top seed, Delco Christian (16-10), in the semifinals.