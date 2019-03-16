Mary DeSimone accepts her role on the Archbishop Carroll girls’ basketball team as a “glue” type of player. She understands that, on most nights, the offense runs through Erin Sweeney, Harlem Jennings and Grace O’Neill.
Even though the offense still featured Carroll’s top offensive players on Saturday afternoon at Cardinal O’Hara, DeSimone got her chance to shine mostly because Archbishop Wood did not pay enough attention to the senior guard.
So, DeSimone scored 16 points and drained four threes to help lead the Patriots to a 63-48 victory over Wood in the PIAA Class 5A state quarterfinals. The victory advanced the Patriots to Tuesday’s state semifinals against Villa Maria or Southern Lehigh. A trip to Hershey and Saturday’s championship game will be on the line.
As a team, Carroll drilled 10 threes against Wood, eight in the first half to build a 36-22 lead at the break. DeSimone hit three of her four threes in the first half, and two of them came right in front of the Wood bench, where the Vikings were screaming to let DeSimone shoot and guard the other Patriots.
“It made me feel a little mad,” said DeSimone, who conceded that she heard the Wood players. “I knew they were going to leave me open [to guard Sweeney and Jennings]. It’s my job to knock these down. My confidence was definitely growing as I kept going."
This game was a rematch of the Feb. 25 Catholic League title game in which Carroll beat Wood, 48-42, in overtime. When the PIAA brackets came out before the tournament, Carroll coach Renie Shields knew there was a chance of playing Wood again. But she didn’t spend much time looking at the matchups.
“I pay attention to who we’re playing next,” Shields said. “I don’t get caught up in [looking at the brackets]. What do we have to do to win our next game?"
The Patriots dominated from start to finish in this one. The 5-foot-10 Sweeney led Carroll with 19 points. The junior forward hit two threes and did the rest of her damage driving to the basket and at the foul line. Jennings was held to six points, and O’Neill had 15.
Wood’s chances at roaring back faltered after it fell behind by 17 going into the fourth quarter. Coach Mike McDonald was hit with a technical foul for arguing a call, and Sweeney drained two free throws and converted a basket-and-one as Carroll got the ball to start the fourth quarter.
Junior Lindsay Tretter paced the Vikings with 16 points. Wood will be losing three players to graduation but will still have a strong group of players returning next season.
“They’ve seen how hard it is to get to a state championship, to win a Catholic League championship," McDonald said. "That should, hopefully, motivate them.”
Shields stuck to her plan after the game when she was asked how felt to be one of the four teams still playing.
“I really don’t look at it that way," she said. "I look at it like us winning our next game.”
Archbishop Wood 11 11 8 18 -- 48
Archbishop Carroll 17 19 12 15 -- 63
AW: Ryanne Allen 12, Noelle Baxter 8, Kaitlyn Orihel 4, Lindsay Tretter 16, Annie Whalen 8.
AC: Mary DeSimone 16, Karli Dougherty 5, Harlem Jennings 6, Nikki Mostardi 2, Grace O’Neill 15, Erin Sweeney 19.