The Bonner-Prendergast boys’ basketball team trailed at halftime, but the Friars climbed themselves out of a hole to beat Nanticoke, 70-52, on Tuesday in the second round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs. Donovan Rodriguez scored 16 points and Isaiah Wong recorded 11 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals.
Tariq Ingraham notched 10 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks.
The Friars will take on Catholic League rival Archbishop Carroll in the quarterfinals on Friday.
***
Rahsool Diggins and Daeshon Shepherd netted 17 points apiece to help Archbishop Wood down Penncrest, 61-38, in the second round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs. Jaylen Stinson scored nine points and Muneer Newton had eight.
The Vikings will play Pottsville in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Emily McAteer recorded 24 points, 7 rebounds and three assists as Garnet Valley defeated Bethlehem Freedom, 62-40, in the second round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs. Madi McKee had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Brianne Borcky notched 12 points and 7 assists. The Jaguars will face Council Rock North in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The Indians topped Dallastown, 40-29, to advance in the playoffs. Dana Bandurick had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Sydney Blum scored 13 points.
Elsewhere in the PIAA Class 6A bracket, Jackie Vargas dropped 17 points and Dayna Balasa scored 11 to help Upper Dublin beat North Allegheny, 41-32, in the second round of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs. The Cardinals will play Abington on Friday in the quarterfinals. The Ghosts downed Cumberland Valley, 52-48, to move on.
Diamond Johnson’s 21 points led Neumann-Goretti past Warrior Run, 69-16, in the second round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs. Nia Jordan added 12 points. The Saints will take on Dunmore in the quarterfinals on Friday.
In other PIAA Class 3A action, Alana Swift scored 16 points in Imhotep Charter’s 49-48 victory over Loyalsock. Zamara Haynes tallied 14 points and Lashansa Smith netted 11. The Panthers will face Trinity on Friday in the quarterfinals.