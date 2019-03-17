It’s down to the semifinals of the PIAA state basketball playoffs.
Here is a look at Monday’s games:
Class 5A boys: Archbishop Wood vs. Abington Heights, 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Freedom High School
Rahsool Diggins and Daeshon Shepherd have paved the way for Wood throughout the state playoffs, both scoring in double figures in each of the first three games. Another factor for the Vikings has been their clutch play in the fourth quarter. Going into halftime against Holy Ghost Prep with a 27-22 lead in the first round, Wood put the game away with a 16-13 fourth-quarter advantage.
Diggins and Shepherd each scored 17 points in a 61-38 win in the second round over Penncrest. Then the pair combined for 30 points -- and Jaylen Stinson added 15 -- in the quarterfinal win over Pottsville. In that game, the Vikings allowing only five points in the fourth quarter on the way to a 55-43 win.
Class 4A boys: Bonner-Prendergast vs. Lower Moreland, 7:30 p.m. at Plymouth Whitemarsh
Bonner-Prendergast, is the top seed from District 12, led by Miami recruit Isaiah Wong, who was named Catholic League MVP for the second straight season. District 1′s Lower Moreland defeated Scranton Prep, 65-58, in the quarterfinals behind Shane Cohen’s game-high 21 points.
Each round of the tournament has been harder for the Lions. They won by 14 in the first round, 12 in the second round and seven in the quarterfinals. After beating District 11′s Bethlehem Catholic and then District 2′s Scranton Prep, this will be their third straight game against a district top seed.
It’s been a bit different for the Friars, who have played a five, a two and a three seed on their path to the semifinals, winning by an average of 23 points per game.
Imhotep vs. Hickory, 6 p.m. at Williamsport High School
Imhotep successfully defended its Public League title last month, beating Constitution to win its third straight championship and eighth since 2009. The Panthers are also seeking to defend their Class 4A state title.
Imhotep has no shortage of star power with Xavier recruit Dahmir Bishop, Maryland recruit Donta Scott and Elijah Taylor. Scott punctuated the Public League final with a 22-point double-double to win the game’s MVP award. In the state quarterfinals, the Panthers’ frontcourt duo of Taylor and Chereef Knox, who also has several Division I offers, scored 18 and 20 points, respectively.
Class A boys: Sankofa vs. Lourdes, 6 p.m. at Bethlehem Freedom High School
If you’re a fan of big-time scoring, pay attention to Sankofa. The Warriors, Public League 1A champions, went up by 33 at halftime in the first round against Conestoga Christian and wound up winning by 55, scoring 99 points. In the second round, Sankofa more than doubled up St John Neumann, 71-30.
In the quarterfinals against Faith Christian, the Warriors had their closest game, winning by just 29 points, 75-46. Scott Spann, a 6-foot-3 senior, had 31 points in that game. Sankofa scored at least 70 points in 10 games this season, going 9-1 in such games with its only loss coming against Abington.
Class 6A girls: Garnet Valley vs. Neshaminy, 6 p.m. at Plymouth Whitemarsh
This is a rematch of the District 1 6A championship game. When the teams met on March 2, Garnet Valley beat Neshaminy, 63-53. Jaguars senior power forward Emily McAteer scored 27 points and has scored in double figures in all of Garnet Valley’s state playoff games.
The school’s all-time leading scorer helped the Jaguars improve to 29-1 with a go-ahead basket in the final minute against Council Rock North in the state quarterfinals.
Neshaminy has won all of its playoff games by double digits, including its 30-point win over Hazleton in the second round. Senior Brooke Mullin scored 15 points in the quarterfinals, her third Elite Eight appearance, helping Neshaminy advance, 47-35, over Cardinal O’Hara. Neshaminy posted a 12-0 regular-season record in the Suburban One League with the help of its two 1,000-point scorers, Mullin and Allison Harvey.
Upper Dublin vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m. at Bald Eagle High School
Defending state champ Upper Dublin is one step away from a return to Hershey after winning district playback games against Downingtown East and Souderton just to make the tournament. The Cardinals lost to Abington in the Suburban One League semifinals last month, but they beat the Ghosts, 41-31, on Friday to advance to the semifinals. Jackie Vargas has led Upper Dublin in scoring in each state playoff game, scoring 13 points against Central Dauphin, 17 against North Allegheny and 14 against Abington.