The 2018-19 basketball season was filled with great moments and players.
Here are Aaron Carter’s 2019 All-City boys’ basketball team. The players are taken from the Public League, Catholic League, and Inter-Ac Leagues.
If it’s winning you like, Haverford School senior Christian Ray has you covered. If points are your preference, he has them, too. The 6-foot-6 senior forward and future La Salle University Explorer ended his high school days as one of the most accomplished performers in recent Inter-Academic League history.
After his first two seasons at Octorara, Ray transferred to Haverford School and reclassified. In three seasons, Ray has helped the Fords to a 27-3 record, including back-to-back undefeated championship seasons in league play as a junior and senior.This past season, the Fords finished blemish-free at 28-0, which included the school’s first Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association title. That marks the first time an Inter-Ac school finished unbeaten since Friends’ Central went 21-0 in 1939, according to TedSilary.com.
Ray averaged 23.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals per game and shot 61 percent from the field. Only four times this season did Ray not lead the Fords in scoring, and he did it in 12 of the team’s first 13 games. In addition to his two seasons at Octorara, Ray eclipsed 2,000 career points in January. In the season finale against highly touted Westtown, Ray finished with 17 points, 15 rebounds and five assists as the Fords came from behind to nip the Moose in overtime. In league play, Ray scored 36 and 23 points, respectively, in two matchups against league runnerup Malvern Prep.
Scott leaves Imhotep decorated in championships. The 6-foot-7 senior do-it-all helped the Panthers win three consecutive Public League championships and three straight PIAA Class 4A state championships. Scott, who will play at Maryland next season, was also a first-team all-city selection as a junior. As a senior, Scott averaged 16.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He also shot 40 percent from behind the three-point line. As a junior and senior, Scott was also named the Public League MVP, which is voted on by league coaches.
On a team full of exceptional talents, Hart stood out. The 6-foot-6 senior, who recently reopened his recruitment after previously committing to St. Joe’s, led Roman Catholic in scoring as a senior en route to the school’s second consecutive Catholic League championship. In addition to his team-high 21 points in the Catholic League finale at the Palestra, Hart authored a memorable first-half dunk that helped energize the Cahillites. Hart also finished second in the league in scoring at an average of 21.1 points per game. On the season, he averaged 20 points per contest, 6.7 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.8 steals. He also shot 57 percent from the field. This is his first time as a first-team all-city selection. Hart also eclipsed 1,000 points in two seasons at Roman since transferring from South Jersey’s Kingsway Regional.
Wong has been arguably the best scorer in the city since he transferred in from the Notre Dame School in Lawrenceville, N.J., as a junior. All Wong has done since his arrival is twice claim Catholic League MVP honors as voted by league coaches. This is also his second time as a first-team all-city selection. Wong also led Bonner-Prendie to runner-up finishes in the Catholic League finals as a junior and the PIAA Class 4A state finals as a senior. He led the Friars to the District 12 Class 4A title this season. The 6-foot-4 guard, who will play at the University of Miami next season, led the league in scoring at 21.2 points per game after finishing second in scoring last season. He also averaged 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest, while shooting 58 percent from the field. He had a 44-point outburst in a loss to Neumann-Goretti that featured 36 second-half points, 24 in the fourth quarter alone.
Given that a basket counts for two points, Malvern Prep junior Kieves Turner is nicknamed aptly. The 6-foot-1 guard who scores with aplomb is known as “Deuce.” Truth be told, the moniker is because he shares the same names as his father. His proficiency with points is merely a bonus. Turner led the Inter-Ac League (and would have led the Catholic League) in scoring at 26.6 points per game. He scored at least 30 eight times and twice eclipsed 40. He scored 41 points against Plymouth Whitemarsh and 42 against Friends Central, both wins. Turner led Malvern Prep to a strong season (19-8 overall, 8-2 league), losing only in Inter-Ac play to undefeated champion Haverford School. In his career thus far, Turner has led the Inter-Ac in scoring as a sophomore (22.3 points) and junior (25.5) and was third as a freshman (18.9). This is his first time as an all-city selection.
Rogers, who took over in 2016, led the Fords to a 28-0 season and captured a second consecutive Inter-Academic League title and the school’s first Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association title.
Imhotep coach Andre Noble led the Panthers to an eighth Public League championship since 2009. He also added the Panthers third consecutive PIAA Class 4A title to his crown.
Sankofa coach Isaiah Thomas led his Warriors to their first PIAA Class A state championship.
Matt Griffin led Roman Catholic to a second straight Catholic League title and fourth in the last five years. Archbishop Wood won in 2017.
Will Chavis earned Catholic League coach of the year for leading McDevitt to the league semifinals. He also guided the Lancers to a PIAA Class 3A state semifinals.