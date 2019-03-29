Wong has been arguably the best scorer in the city since he transferred in from the Notre Dame School in Lawrenceville, N.J., as a junior. All Wong has done since his arrival is twice claim Catholic League MVP honors as voted by league coaches. This is also his second time as a first-team all-city selection. Wong also led Bonner-Prendie to runner-up finishes in the Catholic League finals as a junior and the PIAA Class 4A state finals as a senior. He led the Friars to the District 12 Class 4A title this season. The 6-foot-4 guard, who will play at the University of Miami next season, led the league in scoring at 21.2 points per game after finishing second in scoring last season. He also averaged 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest, while shooting 58 percent from the field. He had a 44-point outburst in a loss to Neumann-Goretti that featured 36 second-half points, 24 in the fourth quarter alone.