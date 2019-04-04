Cole Palis went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs as Garnet Valley held off Haverford High, 8-7. Down by two runs in the sixth, the Jaguars erupted for five runs to take a three-run lead entering the bottom of the seventh. Alec Mackinnon escaped the seventh inning to earn the save. Reece Malek added three hits, including a double, and three runs scored for the victors.