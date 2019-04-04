Brianna Kelly broke a tie in the seventh inning by launching a pinch-hit grand slam Wednesday to lift the Marple Newtown softball team over Springfield Delco, 7-3. Kelsey Racine struck nine in a complete game to earn the win.

***

Grace Jackson doubled, tripled, and struck out 13 on the mound in Notre Dame’s 11-4 triumph over Springside Chestnut Hill.

***

Olivia Cepelik doubled, homered, and drove in three runs as Conestoga rolled past Lower Merion, 12-2. Claire Overton contributed two triples while Sofia Bertuola added two doubles for the Pioneers.

***

Natalie Beebe doubled and struck out 12 batters on the mound to lead Downingtown West past Unionville, 9-7. Taylor Posner tripled and had three RBIs for the Whippets.

Baseball

Owen Lawn smacked two doubles and a home run as La Salle topped Roman Catholic, 9-6. David Kratz went 4-for-5 with three RBIs for the Explorers, who scored three runs in the second, third, and fourth inning in secure the win.

***

Conor Cook laced a double and a triple in Neumann-Goretti’s 15-3 decision over Conwell-Egan. Jack Brennan clubbed a homer for the Saints as Joe Messina collected 13 strikeouts in six innings.

Joe Messina picked up the save in Neumann Goretti’s win over Archbishop Carroll in Catholic League action.
Joe Messina picked up the save in Neumann Goretti’s win over Archbishop Carroll in Catholic League action.

***

Brady Mutz lashed a double, a triple, and drove in two runs in Strath Haven’s 7-4 triumph over Radnor. Koll Peichel didn’t allow an earned run in 4 1/3 innings while striking out seven to earn the win.

***

Cole Palis went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs as Garnet Valley held off Haverford High, 8-7. Down by two runs in the sixth, the Jaguars erupted for five runs to take a three-run lead entering the bottom of the seventh. Alec Mackinnon escaped the seventh inning to earn the save. Reece Malek added three hits, including a double, and three runs scored for the victors.

***

Jeffrey Lunger went 3-for-5 with a double, triple, and two RBIs as Penncrest edged Harriton, 17-16. Kellen Davis added three hits and four RBIs for the Lions.

***

Tyler Strechay tossed 6 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts to lead Perkiomen Valley past Methacton, 10-2. Aidan Moffa contributed a double and an RBI as Cole Whitton recorded two hits and an RBI for the Vikings.

***

Robert Barr smacked two doubles to support Luke Redding as Washington cruised past Mastbaum, 16-3. Eric Rivera, Kyle Gill and Luis Beltre each contributed a double for the Eagles, while DeAngelo Delgado hit a triple.

***

Kyrell Smith hit a grand slam as Saul knocked off Engineering and Science, 13-7.

***

Chris Bergman smashed a double and a homer in Philadelphia Academy’s 12-4 win over Ben Franklin. Jack Rafter added a triple for the victors.

***

Lucas Neidich and Eddie Condran each homered and drove in three runs to carry Jenkintown over Christian Academy, 11-7.

Girls’ Lacrosse

Leilah James and Tianne Randolph each scored three goals as Girls High defeated Frankford, 11-2. Zahirah Smith and Cindy Chao added two goals apiece for the Gazelles.

***

Jayme Weber delivered with five goals as Methacton beat Walthamstow Hall, 16-9. Sydney Tornetta chipped in four goals for the Warriors.

Boys’ Lacrosse

Sean Sykes recorded four gials as Methacton downed Pottsgrove, 10-5.