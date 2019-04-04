Brianna Kelly broke a tie in the seventh inning by launching a pinch-hit grand slam Wednesday to lift the Marple Newtown softball team over Springfield Delco, 7-3. Kelsey Racine struck nine in a complete game to earn the win.
***
Grace Jackson doubled, tripled, and struck out 13 on the mound in Notre Dame’s 11-4 triumph over Springside Chestnut Hill.
***
Olivia Cepelik doubled, homered, and drove in three runs as Conestoga rolled past Lower Merion, 12-2. Claire Overton contributed two triples while Sofia Bertuola added two doubles for the Pioneers.
***
Natalie Beebe doubled and struck out 12 batters on the mound to lead Downingtown West past Unionville, 9-7. Taylor Posner tripled and had three RBIs for the Whippets.
Owen Lawn smacked two doubles and a home run as La Salle topped Roman Catholic, 9-6. David Kratz went 4-for-5 with three RBIs for the Explorers, who scored three runs in the second, third, and fourth inning in secure the win.
***
Conor Cook laced a double and a triple in Neumann-Goretti’s 15-3 decision over Conwell-Egan. Jack Brennan clubbed a homer for the Saints as Joe Messina collected 13 strikeouts in six innings.
***
Brady Mutz lashed a double, a triple, and drove in two runs in Strath Haven’s 7-4 triumph over Radnor. Koll Peichel didn’t allow an earned run in 4 1/3 innings while striking out seven to earn the win.
***
Cole Palis went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs as Garnet Valley held off Haverford High, 8-7. Down by two runs in the sixth, the Jaguars erupted for five runs to take a three-run lead entering the bottom of the seventh. Alec Mackinnon escaped the seventh inning to earn the save. Reece Malek added three hits, including a double, and three runs scored for the victors.
***
Jeffrey Lunger went 3-for-5 with a double, triple, and two RBIs as Penncrest edged Harriton, 17-16. Kellen Davis added three hits and four RBIs for the Lions.
***
Tyler Strechay tossed 6 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts to lead Perkiomen Valley past Methacton, 10-2. Aidan Moffa contributed a double and an RBI as Cole Whitton recorded two hits and an RBI for the Vikings.
***
Robert Barr smacked two doubles to support Luke Redding as Washington cruised past Mastbaum, 16-3. Eric Rivera, Kyle Gill and Luis Beltre each contributed a double for the Eagles, while DeAngelo Delgado hit a triple.
***
Kyrell Smith hit a grand slam as Saul knocked off Engineering and Science, 13-7.
***
Chris Bergman smashed a double and a homer in Philadelphia Academy’s 12-4 win over Ben Franklin. Jack Rafter added a triple for the victors.
***
Lucas Neidich and Eddie Condran each homered and drove in three runs to carry Jenkintown over Christian Academy, 11-7.
Leilah James and Tianne Randolph each scored three goals as Girls High defeated Frankford, 11-2. Zahirah Smith and Cindy Chao added two goals apiece for the Gazelles.
***
Jayme Weber delivered with five goals as Methacton beat Walthamstow Hall, 16-9. Sydney Tornetta chipped in four goals for the Warriors.
Sean Sykes recorded four gials as Methacton downed Pottsgrove, 10-5.