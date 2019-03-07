Pope John Paul II’s Vulakh brothers advanced Thursday in the opening rounds of the PIAA state Class AA wrestling championships in Hershey.
Senior Ryan Vulakh, top-ranked in the Southeast Region, wrestled at 152 pounds and pinned Brendan Laird of Conneaut in 3 minutes, 39 seconds at the Giant Center.
Vulakh placed third at states last year.
Matt Vulakh, a 106-pound sophomore, pinned Bryce Beatty of Mount Union in 58 seconds in his preliminary bout. In the first round, Vulakh decisioned Gary Steen of Reynolds, 5-2.
The tournament continues Friday and ends Saturday.
PIAA CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND
Girard College vs. Berks Christian at Bensalem High School, 6
Sankofa Freedom vs. Conestoga Christian at Southern High School, 6
Faith Christian vs. Notre Dame - East Stroudsburg at Lehighton Elem Center, 7
PIAA CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND
Archbishop Carroll vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Liberty High School, 6
Lower Moreland vs. Bartram at Council Rock South High School, 6
Bishop McDevitt vs. Ringgold at Central Dauphin East Harrisburg, 6:30
Bonner-Prendergast vs. Littlestown at St. Joe's Prep, 7
Imhotep Charter vs. Berks Catholic at Lincoln High School, 7
Prep Charter vs. Bethlehem Catholic at Liberty High School, 7:30
PIAA CLASS 5A FIRST ROUND
Penncrest vs. Wallenpaupack at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, 6
Archbishop Wood vs. Holy Ghost Prep at Archbishop Carroll High School, 7
Sun Valley vs. Garden Spot at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, 7:30
Pottsgrove vs. Abington Heights at Scranton High School, 7:30
Mastery North vs. West Chester Rustin at Southern High School, 7:30
West Chester East vs. Archbishop Ryan at Spring Ford High School, 7:30
PIAA CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND
GAMP vs. Old Forge at St. Joseph's Prep, 5:30
Bishop McDevitt vs. York Catholic at Jefferson University, 5:30
Paul Robeson vs. Sacred Heart Academy at Wissahickon High School, 7:30
PIAA CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND
Imhotep Charter vs. Lancaster Mennonite at Lincoln High School, 5:30
Constitution vs. Dunmore at Lackawanna College, 6
West Catholic vs. Saint Basil Academy at Wissahickon High School, 6
Motivation vs. Notre Dame Green Pond at Easton Middle School, 6
Washington vs. Penn Cambria at Central Cambria High School, 6
Neumann-Goretti vs. Susquenita at Jefferson University, 7
PIAA CLASS 6A FIRST ROUND
Council Rock North vs. Central at Southern High School, 4:30
Plymouth Whitemarsh vs. Cardinal O'Hara at Archbishop Carroll High School, 5:30
Garnet Valley vs. Cedar Crest at Spring Ford High School, 6
Spring-Ford vs. Nazareth at Freedom High School, 6
Central Bucks West vs. Hazleton at Berwick High School, 7
Methacton vs. Northampton at Freedom High School, 7:30
Abington vs. Parkland at Council Rock South, 7:30
Souderton vs. Bethlehem Freedom at Easton Middle School, 7:30
Downingtown East vs. Dallastown at West York High School, 7:30
Cedar Cliff vs. Neshaminy at Bensalem HS, 7:30
Upper Dublin vs. Central Dauphin at Milton Hershey High School, 8
Team standings
1. Southern Columbia 36, 2. St. Joseph's Catholic 28, 3. Notre Dame Green Pond 25.5, 4. Saucon Valley 24, 5. Reynolds 22, 6. Chestnut Ridge 20.5, 7. Greenville 19, 8. Freedom (Dist. 7) 18.5, 9. Forest Hills 14.5, 10. (tie) Quaker Valley 14, Biglerville 14.
Preliminary round
106 - Matt Vulakh, Pope John Paul II pinned Bryce Beatty, Mount Union, 0:58; Mark Palmer, Brockway dec. Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant, 11-4; Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian Academy dec. Andrew Johnson, Danville, 1-0; Easton Toth, Forest Hills major dec. Gannon Smith, Newport, 14-5.
113 - Nate Yagle, McGuffey dec. Jace Beegle, Pequea Valley, 6-5; Nate Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge pinned Mason Leshnock, Line Mountain, 4:53; Cole Bayless, Reynolds major dec. Matthew Inman, Annville Cleona, 10-2; Hunter Walk, Tyrone pinned Christian Doi, Camp Hill, 3:23.
120 - Blake Showers, Biglerville dec. Garrett Giedroc, Bald Eagle, 8-3; Jimmy Gwyer, Beth-Center dec. Brandon Breidegan, Northern Lebanon, 3-2; Alec Kightlinger, Saegertown dec. Bailey Gimbor, Hamburg, 3-1; Baylor Shunk, Penns Valley tech. fall Joe Rowley, Hanover, 18-1, 3:54.
126 - Joshua Tuckey, Biglerville dec. Matthew Carpenter, Williamson, 7-1; Dalton Gimbor, Hamburg pinned Z.J. Ward, Freedom (Dist. 7), 4:00; Seth Hoopes, Octorara dec. Chase Proudfit, Penn Cambria, 4-2 OT; Byron Daubert, Forest Hills dec. Blake Passarelli, Curwensville, 7-3.
132 - Donavin Chambers, Ellwood City dec. Eli Tuckey, Biglerville, 7-6; Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley dec. Zach Rupp, Upper Dauphin, 9-5; Garret Cornell, Everett pinned Ethan Wiant, Redbank Valley, 0:33; Dorian Gonzalez, Newport dec. Robert Long, Lake Lehman, 10-6.
138 - Shane Strausser, Hamburg dec. Mario Barberio, Muncy, 8-5; Kenny Duschek, Freedom (Dist. 7) major dec. Thomas Spirk, Saucon Valley, 9-0; Noah Blankenship, Kane dec. Cooper Warshel, Bishop McCort, 1-0; A.J. Corrado, Burrell dec. Nicholas Vonelli, Notre Dame Green Pond, 3-2.
145 - Hunter Burke, Lake Lehman pinned Page Karsteter, Fairfield, 2:57; Shane Kemper, Burgettstown pinned Chris Whiteman, Lehighton, 4:25; Nick Rosengrant, Saucon Valley major dec. Robert Krug, Forest Hills, 14-2; Jake Pail, Freedom (Dist. 7) dec. Marshall Marfinetz, Girard, 9-7.
152 - Brendan Laird, Conneaut dec. Hunter Weitoish, Philipsburg-Osceola, 4-3; Daniel Kosinski, Trinity pinned Jon Dale, Moshannon Valley, 2:46; Alec Supanick, North Star major dec. Nick Winters, Northern Lebanon, 13-0; Chett Pesta, Williams Valley major dec. Isaac Cory, Troy, 13-5.
160 - Jacob Busch, Central Columbia dec. Max Schultz, Faith Christian Academy, 10-3; Caden Morrison, West Perry dec. Seth Link, Cambria Heights, 5-1; Austin Mele, Burrell dec. Hunter Thompson, Reynolds, 8-5; Nick Kostyak, Boiling Springs dec. Jacob Sabol, Richland, 8-2.
170 - Cole Toy, Reynolds dec. Nate Wickersham, Tamaqua, 6-0; Noah Hutcherson, Valley pinned Kolt Schaeffer, Tri-Valley, 2:51; Myles Baney, Huntingdon dec. Damon Waltenbaugh, Faith Christian, 9-5; Ethan Gush, Muncy dec. Austin Mowry, Northern Bedford, 5-4.
182 - Joseph Smychynsky, Penn Cambria dec. Alec Snyder, Wilson, 5-4; Derek Yingling, West Branch pinned Mike Kustanbauter, Muncy, 4:53; Teddy Race, Kane pinned Dan Lawrence, Mahanoy, 2:56; Garrett Henigin, Blairsville tech. fall Noel Gilgeous, Church Farm School, 19-3, 3:55.
195 - Jack Files, Pope John Paul II dec. Elijah Ayers, Coudersport, 7-5; John Vargo, Bentworth dec. Clay Green, Towanda, 10-3; Trentin Whaley, Bellwood-Antis pinned Ben Weidenhammer, Hamburg, 4:32; Geoff Magin, Quaker Valley pinned Ben Cope, Upper Dauphin, 1:40.
220 - Joey Coblentz, Pequea Valley dec. T.J. Meehan, Lake Lehman, 6-2; Tyrone Fowler, Bishop McDevitt dec. Shane Clark, Everett, 2-1; Connor Forrest, Hopewell pinned Joey King, Maplewood, 4:44; Ethan Rode, Newport pinned John Croft, Central Cambria, 6:44.
285 - Marvin Beatty, Marion Center pinned Nickolas Warnke, Saucon Valley, 5:09; Gerald Comedy, Washington dec. Derek Hunter, Jim Thorpe, 3-2; Damon James, Boiling Springs dec. Max Wills, Greenville, 3-2 UTB; Riley Kemper, Burgettstown dec. Owen Zechman, Midd-West, 8-1.
First round
106 - Matt Vulakh, Pope John Paul II dec. Gary Steen, Reynolds, 5-2; Kai Burkett, Chestnut Ridge pinned Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg, 3:37; Gavin Bradley, Athens dec. Suds Dubler, Glendale, 4-2; Levi Haines, Biglerville pinned Mark Palmer, Brockway, 1:42; Joey Fischer, South Park dec. Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian Academy, 8-1; Owen Reinsel, Brookville pinned Connor Brown, Littlestown, 1:04; Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights pinned Hunter Robison, General McLane, 0:32; Sheldon Seymour, Troy tech. fall Easton Toth, Forest Hills, 19-4, 3:41.
113 - Gable Strickland, Benton major dec. Nate Yagle, McGuffey, 8-0; Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills dec. Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek, 8-1; Cooper Gilham, Bald Eagle dec. Andrew Brest, General McLane, 9-7; Nate Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge pinned Adam Jacob, East Pennsboro, 2:10; Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward pinned Cole Bayless, Reynolds, 5:19; Gabriel Gramly, Mifflinburg dec. Luke Fegley, Middletown, 8-5; Kole Biscoe, Southern Columbia dec. David Kreider, Allentown C.C., 5-2; Logan Jaquay, Eisenhower pinned Hunter Walk, Tyrone, 2:56.
120 - Ian Oswalt, Burrell dec. Blake Showers, Biglerville, 3-2; Hunter Thompson, Titusville dec. Kyler Crawford, Milton, 12-7; Bradedon Johnson, Port Allegany dec. Noah Hunt, Warrior Run, 10-6; Ryan Crookham, Notre Dame Green Pond tech. fall Jimmy Gwyer, Beth-Center, 17-2, 5:47; Dave Evans, Tunkhannock dec. Alec Kightlinger, Saegertown, 5-4; Caydin Wickard, Boiling Springs dec. Amonn Ohl, St. Joseph's Catholic, 13-6; Nate Smith, Bishop McDevitt dec. Noah Teeter, Mt. Pleasant, 5-0; Beau Bayless, Reynolds dec. Baylor Shunk, Penns Valley, 4-2.
126 - Brock McMillen, Glendale dec. Joshua Tuckey, Biglerville, 7-0; Brandan Chletos, Notre Dame Green Pond dec. Anthony Glasl, Brockway, 8-3; Bronson Garber, Upper Dauphin dec. Will Burgess, Union City, 7-2; Dalton Gimbor, Hamburg dec. Bryce Vollman, Muncy, 7-3; Bryce Knauf, Greenville pinned Seth Hoopes, Octorara, 3:52; Tyler Cymmerman, Derry major dec. Ben Heinrich, Hughesville, 15-3; Tyler Denochick, West Branch pinned Ian Yoder, Southern Columbia, 1:23; Chase Shields, Bishop McDevitt major dec. Byron Daubert, Forest Hills, 14-6.
132 - Joshua Jones, Saucon Valley tech. fall Donavin Chambers, Ellwood City, 16-0, 4:12; Kaeden Berger, Reynolds dec. Patrick Edmonson, Southern Columbia, 1-0; John Wheeler, Northwestern dec. Joseph Hester, Montrose, 4-0; Kaden Cassidy, Bedford dec. Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley, 13-6; Garret Cornell, Everett dec. Nathan Higley, Sullivan County, 7-5; Zack Witmer, St. Joseph's Catholic dec. Braedan Amole, Octorara, 6-1; Chase Chapman, Philipsburg-Osceola dec. Colin Leonard, Northern Lebanon, 10-8; Tye Varndell, Cambridge Springs dec. Dorian Gonzalez, Newport, 9-3.
138 - Jacob Ealy, Hopewell tech. fall Shane Strausser, Hamburg, 19-4, 4:59; Jack Coulston, Boiling Springs dec. Alex Chess, Mercer, 10-3; Tyler Martin, Bishop McDevitt dec. Rocco Bartolo, Reynolds, 6-4 OT; Avery Bassett, Midd-West pinned Kenny Duschek, Freedom (Dist. 7), 1:26; Marckis Branford, Wilson dec. Noah Blankenship, Kane, 10-7; Erik Gibson, Forest Hills tech. fall Luke Gorg, Hughesville, 16-1, 3:50; Malachi Duvall, Penns Valley dec. Clayton Reed, Mifflinburg, 8-3; Kenneth Kiser, Saegertown major dec. A.J. Corrado, Burrell, 9-0.
145 - Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph's Catholic pinned Hunter Burke, Lake Lehman, 0:41; Nathan Haubert, Palisades dec. Jackson Spires, General McLane, 8-1; Andrew Cerniglia, Notre Dame Green Pond pinned Wes Davenport, Conneaut Area, 0:58; Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia pinned Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, 1:43; Nick Rosengrant, Saucon Valley dec. Caiden Mooney, Northwestern, 7-2; Tristan Pugh, Berlin-Brothersvalley dec. Gavin D'Amato, Tunkhannock, 8-2; John Rocco Kazalas, Quaker Valley pinned Kameron Kline, Mid-West, 3:27; Gabe Miller, Pequea Valley dec. Jake Pail, Freedom (Dist. 7), 9-3.
152 - Ryan Vulakh, Pope John Paul II pinned Brendan Laird, Conneaut, 3:39; Keegan Rothrock, St. Joseph's Catholic dec. Nolan Lear, Benton, 5-2; Hudson Holbay, Westmont-Hilltop dec. Cael Crebs, Montoursville, 7-2; Sully Allen, Sharon major dec. Daniel Kosinski, Trinity, 20-7; D.J. Erickson, Hanover dec. Alec Supanick, North Star, 2-1; Trenton Harder, Bermudian Springs dec. Gage Musser, Commodore Perry, 5-3; Mason Karpinski, Greenville major dec. Logan Pagotto, Lehighton, 15-3; Trent Schultheis, Freedom (Dist. 7) tech. fall Chett Pesta, Williams Valley, 16-1, 4:56.
160 - Thayne Lawrence, Frazier pinned Jacob Busch, Central Columbia, 0:30; Derek Berlitz, Notre Dame Green Pond dec. Jason Bratt, Harbor Creek, 4-3; Sebastian Corrales, Church Farm School pinned Peyton Hearn, Conneaut Area, 4:48; Cooper Mosier, Towanda major dec. Caden Morrison, West Perry, 14-4; Matthew Arciuolo, Saucon Valley tech. fall Austin Mele, Burrell, 18-2, 3:32; Tyler Stoltzfus, St. Joseph's Catholic pinned Ty Nixon, Muncy, 3:02; Cade Linn, Southern Columbia dec. Cole Sossong, Portage, 6-3; Alec English, Kane dec. Nick Kostyak, Boiling Springs, 3-2.
170 - Jared McGill, Chestnut Ridge tech. fall Cole Toy, Reynolds, 16-0, 4:48; Isaiah DeJesus, Notre Dame Green Pond pinned Jacob Feese, Line Mountain, 5:53; Tyler Fisher, Kutztown dec. Jansen Houdeshell, Mifflinburg, 10-4; Noah Hutcherson, Valley dec. Brady Gentile, Greenville, 10-8 OT; David Galasso, Athens tech. fall Myles Baney, Huntingdon, 17-2, 2:22; Christian Clutter, McGuffey pinned Cameron Whisner, Kane, 3:33; Derek Brown, Penn Cambria pinned Ethan Finch, Sheffield, 1:26; Carl Harris, Littlestown dec. Ethan Gush, Muncy, 9-4.
182 - Hunter O'Connor, Jersey Shore major dec. Joseph Smychynsky, Penn Cambria, 17-9; Austin Walley, Ellwood City major dec. Kaleb Kamerer, Slippery Rock, 10-2; Bryson Miller, Freedom (Dist. 7) dec. Garrett McClintock, Brockway, 7-2; Derek Yingling, West Branch dec. Nick James, Hamburg, 8-2; Dayton Pitzer, Mount Pleasant pinned Teddy Race, Kane, 0:47; Tyler Waltman, Southern Columbia pinned Jason Penton, Littlestown, 1:31; Adam Marsh, Palisades dec. Cameron Andrews, North Penn-Liberty, 3-1 OT; Gavin Henry, Union City pinned Garrett Henigin, Blairsville, 2:40.
195 - Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia pinned Jack Files, Pope John Paul II, 0:17; Lawrence Richardson, Bishop McDevitt dec. Damon Lemin, Tussey Mountain, 7-3; Dan Csencsits, Saucon Valley pinned Hunter Tremain, North Star, 3:36; John Vargo, Bentworth dec. Cael Black, Eisenhower, 3-2; Kolby Franklin, St. Joseph's Catholic major dec. Trentin Whaley, Bellwood-Antis, 23-9; Gable Crebs, Montoursville dec. Eric Johnson, Brockway, 6-2; Austin Kelly, Conneaut dec. Jack Schecterly, Central Columbia, 3-1 OT; Geoff Magin, Quaker Valley dec. Colin Fegley, Mahanoy, 7-6.
220 - Dominic Deluca, Derry pinned Joey Coblentz, Pequea Valley, 0:32; Wyatt Owen, Reynolds dec. Kolby Flank, Wilson Area, 6-4; Josef Bauer, Eisenhower pinned Jonah Niesenbaum, Salisbury, 1:16; Cameron Wood, Montoursville major dec. Tyrone Fowler, Bishop McDevitt, 12-2; Ethan Mordaunt, Jim Thorpe tech. fall Connor Forrest, Hopewell, 16-0, 3:44; Preston Zachman, Southern Columbia dec. Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge, 2-1; Dakotah Snyder, Lewisburg dec. Cory Johnston, Glendale, 1-0; Jacob McMaster, Greenville pinned Ethan Rode, Newport, 0:14.
285 - Jake Ryan, Mount Union pinned Marvin Beatty, Marion Center, 1:32; Matt Long, Union City pinned Dawson Brown, Northeast Bradford, 1:25; Derrick Skeehan, Reynolds dec. Randy Wildrick, Wyalusing, 2-1; Ryan Weitz, North Schuylkill dec. Gerald Comedy, Washington, 2-1; Lear Quinton, Southern Columbia dec. Damon James, Boiling Springs, 5-2; Kole Winfield, Southern Huntingdon dec. Bronson Strouse, Tamaqua, 4-1 TB2; Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale dec. Emmanuel Lawal, Church Farm School, 4-2; Colby Whitehill, Brookville pinned Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, 1:46.
First round consolations
106 - Hunter Robison, General McLane pinned Bryce Beatty, Mount Union, 2:01; Connor Brown, Littlestown dec. Luke Geibig, Mt. Pleasant, 3-0; Suds Dubler, Glendale pinned Andrew Johnson, Danville, 4:57; Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg dec. Gannon Smith, Newport, 7-3.
113 - David Kreider, Allentown C.C. dec. Jace Beegle, Pequea Valley, 3-0; Luke Fegley, Middletown major dec. Mason Leshnock, Line Mountain, 10-2; Matthew Inman, Annville Cleona by forfeit over Andrew Brest, General McLane; Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek pinned Christian Doi, Camp Hill, 1:38.
120 - Noah Teeter, Mt. Pleasant dec. Garrett Giedroc, Bald Eagle, 10-4; Amonn Ohl, St. Joseph's Catholic pinned Brandon Breidegan, Northern Lebanon, 2:02; Bailey Gimbor, Hamburg dec. Noah Hunt, Warrior Run, 5-1; Kyler Crawford, Milton major dec. Joe Rowley, Hanover, 12-2.
126 - Ian Yoder, Southern Columbia major dec. Matthew Carpenter, Williamson, 11-1; Z.J. Ward, Freedom (Dist. 7) pinned Ben Heinrich, Hughesville, 2:21; Chase Proudfit, Penn Cambria dec. Will Burgess, Union City, 1-0; Anthony Glasl, Brockway dec. Blake Passarelli, Curwensville, 3-2.
132 - Eli Tuckey, Biglerville by injury default over Colin Leonard, Northern Lebanon, 2:12; Braedan Amole, Octorara dec. Zach Rupp, Upper Dauphin, 5-2; Joseph Hester, Montrose dec. Ethan Wiant, Redbank Valley, 4-1; Robert Long, Lake Lehman pinned Patrick Edmonson, Southern Columbia, 3:09.
138 - Mario Barberio, Muncy dec. Clayton Reed, Mifflinburg, 3-1; Thomas Spirk, Saucon Valley dec. Luke Gorg, Hughesville, 6-2; Rocco Bartolo, Reynolds dec. Cooper Warshel, Bishop McCort, 7-1; Alex Chess, Mercer dec. Nicholas Vonelli, Notre Dame Green Pond, 9-3.
145 - Kameron Kline, Mid-West dec. Page Karsteter, Fairfield, 8-5; Gavin D'Amato, Tunkhannock major dec. Chris Whiteman, Lehighton, 16-5; Wes Davenport, Conneaut Area pinned Robert Krug, Forest Hills, 4:38; Jackson Spires, General McLane pinned Marshall Marfinetz, Girard, 1:30.
152 - Hunter Weitoish, Philipsburg-Osceola dec. Logan Pagotto, Lehighton, 4-2; Gage Musser, Commodore Perry dec. Jon Dale, Moshannon Valley, 3-1; Cael Crebs, Montoursville pinned Nick Winters, Northern Lebanon, 2:07; Nolan Lear, Benton dec. Isaac Cory, Troy, 3-2.
160 - Cole Sossong, Portage major dec. Max Schultz, Faith Christian Academy, 9-1; Ty Nixon, Muncy dec. Seth Link, Cambria Heights, 10-3; Peyton Hearn, Conneaut Area dec. Hunter Thompson, Reynolds, 9-2; Jason Bratt, Harbor Creek pinned Jacob Sabol, Richland, 2:52.
170 - Ethan Finch, Sheffield pinned Nate Wickersham, Tamaqua, 5:13; Cameron Whisner, Kane pinned Kolt Schaeffer, Tri-Valley, 1:58; Jansen Houdeshell, Mifflinburg dec. Damon Waltenbaugh, Faith Christian, 6-3; Austin Mowry, Northern Bedford pinned Jacob Feese, Line Mountain, 4:02.
182 - Cameron Andrews, North Penn-Liberty major dec. Alec Snyder, Wilson, 13-1; Mike Kustanbauter, Muncy dec. Jason Penton, Littlestown, 10-4; Garrett McClintock, Brockway dec. Dan Lawrence, Mahanoy, 5-0; Kaleb Kamerer, Slippery Rock dec. Noel Gilgeous, Church Farm School, 7-2.
195 - Jack Schecterly, Central Columbia dec. Elijah Ayers, Coudersport, 2-1; Clay Green, Towanda dec. Eric Johnson, Brockway, 3-2; Hunter Tremain, North Star pinned Ben Weidenhammer, Hamburg, 2:22; Damon Lemin, Tussey Mountain dec. Ben Cope, Upper Dauphin, 9-2.
220 - Cory Johnston, Glendale pinned T.J. Meehan, Lake Lehman, 1:59; Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge dec. Shane Clark, Everett, 5-0; Jonah Niesenbaum, Salisbury dec. Joey King, Maplewood, 3-0; Kolby Flank, Wilson Area major dec. John Croft, Central Cambria, 14-5.
285 - Emmanuel Lawal, Church Farm School dec. Nickolas Warnke, Saucon Valley, 4-0; Bronson Strouse, Tamaqua pinned Derek Hunter, Jim Thorpe, 4:30; Max Wills, Greenville dec. Randy Wildrick, Wyalusing, 7-3; Dawson Brown, Northeast Bradford dec. Owen Zechman, Midd-West, 3-1 OT.