Roisin Keenan went 3-for-5, including the go-ahead RBI double in the 12th inning, to give the Masterman softball team a 12-9 triumph over Northeast on Wednesday. Later in the inning, Elizabeth Kannon gave the Blue Dragons insurance with a two-run single. Keenan added a triple and had three RBIs.
Cait Coker doubled, homered, and drove in three runs as Downingtown West rolled past West Chester Henderson, 13-1. Nicole Lioumis also homered and had four RBIs for the Whippets. Natalie Beebe struck out five in four innings to earn the win.
Julia Ryan and Jules Hughes each knocked in a pair of runs as Spring-Ford routed Norristown, 15-0.
Libby Winters, Olivia Cepelik, and Kait Clement had two RBIs a piece as Conestoga upended Haverford High, 7-4.
Rachel Cowley supported herself with two doubles and an RBI as Marple Newtown downed Harriton, 15-2. Lindsay Kane added three hits, including a double, for the Tigers.
Grace Jackson pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts in Notre Dame’s 3-1 victory over Merion Mercy.
Genevieve Ebaugh allowed two hits in a complete game while striking out 12 to lift Kennett over Unionville, 3-1. She also went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Taylor Croak notched a pair of doubles and five RBIs as Upper Perkiomen knocked off Pope John Paul II, 17-8. Dani Freer contributed two doubles and three RBIs for the Indians.
Ellie Benedict doubled, tripled, and homered, and struck out 11 on the mound, to carry Constitution over Penn Treaty, 20-3. Monica McDaniel, Avery Lippi, Layla Asid, and Caylah Gree also hit home runs for the Generals.
Madison Duffy went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBIs as Central blanked GAMP, 18-0. Jane Hopper added two doubles and four RBIs for the Lancers.
Corinne Mundy scattered three hits and struck out 12 in a complete game in Rush’s 4-0 victory over Franklin Towne Charter.
Blake Doherty pitched a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts as New Hope-Solebury shut out Valley Forge Military Academy, 10-0. Doherty helped his cause at the plate with a 3-for-3 performance with two RBIs, while Cam Mertz doubled and drove in two runs.
Facing a three-run deficit in the top of the seventh, Pope John Paul II scored eight runs to beat Upper Perkiomen, 9-5. CJ McCafferty and Sean LaPree each recorded two RBIs for the Golden Panthers.
Dom Picone struck out eight in five innings to lead Garnet Valley over Ridley, 3-1. Jake Troutner, Cole Palis, and George Wiesendanger each knocked in a run for the Jaguars.
Jack Lee doubled and scored three times in Radnor’s 12-2 decision over Springfield Delco. Sean Mullarkey contributed two hits and two RBIs for the Raiders.
Jake Mon recorded two doubles and three RBIs as Strath Haven edged Penncrest, 9-8. Brady Mutz also doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Panthers.
Matt Field tossed four shut out innings as Shipley defeated Friends Seminary (N.Y.), 14-0, at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex. Liam Riley had two RBIs for the Gators.
Sammy Siani drove in five runs as Penn Charter knocked off Fenwick (Ill.), 13-8, at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex.
Shaun Maggitti and Max Peters doubled in support of Dom Smith in Upper Darby’s 7-2 win over Lower Merion.
Bryce Porter singled and drove in three runs as Avon Grove topped Oxford, 9-0. Nick Sciotto went 2-for-3 with three runs scored for the Red Devils.
Leon McKnight got the win on the mound and homered as Sankofa Freedom beat School of the Future, 18-6. Istyaak Kahn added two doubles for the Warriors.
Fred O’Rourke recorded 14 of his 15 outs by strikeouts as Constitution defeated Swenson, 12-0. O’Rourke also doubled.