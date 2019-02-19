The Philadelphia Catholic League boys’ basketball semifinals scheduled for Wednesday night at the Palestra have been moved to Thursday night because of the snow that is forecast, the Office of Catholic Education said in a press release.
The doubleheader games, Bishop McDevitt against La Salle followed by Neumann-Goretti vs. Roman Catholic, will begin at approximately 6:30 and 8:15 p.m., respectively.
All tickets previously purchased will be honored at the Palestra, according to the release. The boys’ and girls’ championship games will be held as scheduled next Monday (Feb. 25), with the girls at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8:30.