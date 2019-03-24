HERSHEY, Pa. — Assumptions were torn asunder. Respect was earned. Pennridge, however, didn’t travel to Hershey for anything other than the gold.
Kennedy Catholic had other plans. The Golden Eagles from District 10 won, 64-62, in double overtime Saturday night at the Giant Center in a thriller throughout that turned into an instant classic late.
Senior Oscar Tshiebwe, a West Virginia recruit, led the champs with 16 points, 17 rebounds, nine steals, three blocks, and several spectacular plays late.
The Rams were led by Naval Academy recruit Sean Yoder, who finished with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a block in overtime that sent an audible “wow” throughout the crowd.
Both teams exchanged a pair of free throws late in regulation, which led to a 52-all tie into the first overtime.
In that initial extra frame, the Eagles took a 61-57 lead late, but the Rams rallied, getting within, 63-62 after senior reserve Nick Dunn hit two free throws with little more than a minute left.
On Kennedy Catholic’s ensuing possession, Tshiebwe accepted a pass under the basket, rose to dunk the ball with two hands, and was joined in the air by Yoder, who blocked the shot and sent the ball out of bounds.
The Golden Eagles, who had dominated Class A play for years, claimed their first Class 6A title.
Maceo Austin, a Duquesne recruit, led Kennedy Catholic with 19 points. Toledo recruit Mattia Acunzo added 18 points, while Ike Herster added 10.
Jon Post added 12 for the Rams before fouling out in the second overtime. Trent Fisher added 12.
Pennridge 16 12 12 12 5 5 -- 62
Kennedy Catholic 14 11 13 14 5 7 -- 64
P: Trent Fisher 12, Luke Yoder 6, John Dominic 3, Sean Yoder 18, Jonathan Post 12, Nick Dunn 2, Jack Gillespie 6, Pat Gillespie 3.
KC: Oscar Tshiebwe 16, Maceo Austin 19, Mattia Acunzo 18, Manis Norman 1, Ike Herster 10.