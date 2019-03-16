Brooke Mullin wouldn’t admit it, but Neshaminy coach Joe Lally said the senior had flu-like symptoms going into Friday’s PIAA Class 6A basketball quarterfinal against Cardinal O’Hara.
To stay healthy enough to play, the plan was for Mullin to take some medicine and drink lots of fluids.
If she was sick, it didn’t show as Mullin led the Redskins with a game-high 15 points, and Neshaminy rolled to a 47-35 triumph over the Lions at Norristown High School.
“She’s a phenomenal player but an even better competitor,” Lally said of Mullin. “Hopefully, she’ll bounce back [Saturday]. But I think [Saturday] will be a pretty tough day for her.”
Mullin had just four points in the first half, but she bounced back nicely and led Neshaminy with 11 points in the second half.
The senior, who serves as a point forward for the Redskins, scored most of her buckets in the paint, bullying her way to the rim. Her basket-and-1 gave the Redskins a 38-28 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Mullin has reached the state quarterfinals three times during her career at Neshaminy, but this is the first time the Redskins have advanced to the final four. They play again Monday against Garnet Valley for the right to go to Hershey for the state championship.
“A lot of these seniors have been to the elite eight,” Lally said. “They’ve been working really hard and have been battling everything.”
With Mullin quiet in the first half, Kristin Curley led Neshaminy with nine points. She hit two threes and took the ball to the basket on a few occasions. The junior finished with 12 points.
Siobhan Boylan kept Cardinal O’Hara in the first half by scoring nine points. The sophomore small forward scored seven points in the second quarter, which accounted for all of the Lions’ scoring. She went 4-for-4 from the foul line and finished with 12 points.
Sydni Scott also had 12 for the Lions, all of which came in the second half.
O’Hara gained a lot of experience making it to the quarterfinals with only two seniors, Kerry Patterson and Erin Welde. So coach Chrissie Doogan is looking forward to next season.
“I think Kerry and Erin did a great job of setting the groundwork to teach the younger kids,” Doogan said. “It sounds weird, but I’m happy to see tears. I think that means they’re going to be hungry and want to work over the summer.”
Neshaminy 8 12 13 14 -- 47
Cardinal O’Hara 7 7 14 7 -- 35
N: Emily Tantala 9, Allison Harvey 4, Alexa McCoy 5, Brooke Mullin 15, Kristin Curley 12, Kelli Kowalick 2.
CO: Amaris Baker 7, Siobhan Boylan 12, Stephanie Huseby 2, Kerry Patterson 2, Sydni Scott 12.