James Jones gave the Roxborough boys’ basketball team new life in the Public League Bracket B playoffs by hitting a half-court shot at the buzzer to send the game into overtime as the Indians knocked off String Theory, 67-65, on Thursday. Jones finished with a team-high 19 points as Malik Nelson and Sean Robinson added 13 points apiece. Roxborough will play Bartram in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
In other Bracket B action, Donte Dupriest scored a game-high 19 points as Bartram held off Science Leadership Academy, 59-50. Dmio Massey and Tyreek Nichols contributed 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the Braves, who will host Roxborough on Tuesday.
Lakeem McAliley scored 34 points in Mastery North’s 75-28 win over West Philadelphia. The Pumas will host the winner of Overbrook and Strawberry Mansion on Tuesday.
Yassir Stover scored 19 points as Simon Gratz cruised past Dobbins, 77-48. Kyyon Gordon and Daniel Sawyer added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Bulldogs, who will play the winner of Martin Luther King and Penn Treaty on Tuesday.
Shymar Wiggins collected 18 points and 21 rebounds in Southern’s 71-58 triumph over Eastern University Charter. Esaim Starchia led the Rams with 21 points, who will take on Constitution on Tuesday.
Jabari Merritt and Keshaun Hammonds combined for 39 points as Constitution rolled past Central, 65-34. The Generals will host Eastern University Charter on Tuesday.
***
Malik Clark made two free throws with six seconds remaining to lift Boys’ Latin over Audenried, 68-67, in the Public League Bracket A second round. Joahaan Vinson led the Warriors with 22 points. Boys’ Latin will travel to Olney on Tuesday.
In other Bracket A action, Tyrone Williams led all scorers with 26 points as Olney defeated Freire Charter, 65-58. Jaquil Batson and Nafis Muhammad chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Trojans, who will host Boys’ Latin on Tuesday.
Jaire Ballard-West tallied 16 of his 27 points in the first half to lead Frankford over Washington, 60-57. Jayquan Williams had 12 points for the Pioneers, who will take on Math, Civics and Sciences on Tuesday.
Semaj Mills’ 21 points and Jihad Watson’s 20 points proved to be the difference in Math, Civics and Sciences’ 87-76 triumph over Palumbo. Nisine Poplar added 19 points for the Mighty Elephants.
Taijon Myers delivered with 17 points in Prep Charter’s 64-58 victory over Paul Robeson. James Green and Sharodd Lewis contributed 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Huskies, who will travel to top-seeded Imhotep Charter on Tuesday.
Jaymes Savage notched a game-high 21 points as Sankofa Freedom took down School of the Future, 79-52. Kobe Devine had 14 points for the Warriors, who will host the winner of Lincoln and Kensington on Tuesday.
***
Penn recruit Lucas Monroe scored 22 points to surpass 1,000 for his career as Abington finished the Suburban One American conference undefeated with a 69-60 victory over Cheltenham. Villanova recruit Eric Dixon led the Ghosts with 26 points.
***
Jhamir Brickus poured in 40 points and passed former NBA All-Star Rip Hamilton for second all-time among Coatesville scorers in an 89-54 win over Avon Grove.
***
Caelin Peters made seven three-pointers for 23 points as Plymouth Whitemarsh defeated Hatboro-Horsham, 52-40. Kyree Pendleton added 14 points for the Colonials.
***
Jordan Gombs scored a game-high 17 points as New Foundations topped King’s Christian, 57-52, in the Penn-Jersey League quarterfinals. New Foundations will play Girard College on Tuesday.
***
Zach Lezanic scored 18 points to surpass 1,000 for his career as Conestoga beat Upper Darby, 73-38.
***
Greg Calvin paced Holy Ghost Prep with 21 points in a 71-39 win over MaST Charter. Marko Dimitriadis added 10 points for the Firebirds.
***
Dave Robinson registered 22 points as Springside Chestnut Hill beat Princeton Day, 69-44. Ke’Shawn Williams chipped in 21 points for the Blue Devils.
Girls’ Basketball
Nicole Timko recorded a game-high 23 points as Mathacton rolled past Phoenixville, 67-41, in the Pioneer Athletic Conference quarterfinals. Sydney Tornetta added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Warrios, who will meet Pottsgrove in Saturday’s semifinal.
In other quarterfinals action, Elise Sylvester had 13 points to lead Pope John Paul II over Owen J. Roberts, 42-34. The Golden Panthers will travel to top-seeded Spring-Ford on Saturday.
***
Jess Singer finished with 24 points as Barrack Hebrew edged Mercy Career Tech, 57-55, in the Tri-County League semifinals.
***
Ceili Courduff’s steal led to Nicole Castor’s game-winning bucket with two seconds left as Lower Moreland edged Sacred Heart Academy, 35-33. Phoebe Lynch, who finished with five points, made two free throws with 17 seconds left to tie the game.
***
Maggie Pina led a balanced attack of 13 scorers with 21 points as Notre Dame defeated Agnes Irwin, 68-26. Katie Anderson scored 20 points for Agnes Irwin, becoming the third player in school history to eclipse 1,000 points.
***
Sydney Blum scored 17 points and as Council Rock North downed Council Rock South, 62-55. Dana Bandurick contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Indians.
***
Ellie Mueller produced 21 points and 14 rebounds in Radnor’s 52-44 victory over Strath Haven. Brienne Williams contributed eight points and six assists for the Raiders.
***
Lainey Allen totaled 18 points in Plymouth Whitemarsh’s 70-35 decision over Hatboro-Horsham. Anna McTamney and Kaitlyn Flanagan added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Colonials.