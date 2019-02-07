Tyler Strechay scored a game-high 20 points Wednesday as the Perkiomen Valley boys’ basketball team topped Pottsgrove, 61-48, in the Pioneer Athletic Conference quarterfinals. AJ Hansen contributed 13 points for the Panthers, will meet top-seeded Norristown in Friday’s semifinal.
In the other quarterfinal, Eric Timko notched 18 points as Methacton took down Spring-Ford, 87-51. Jeff Woodward added 17 points for the Warriors.
***
Christian Ings finished with 19 points in Neumann-Goretti’s 45-30 triumph over Devon Prep. Cameron Young chipped in 11 points for the Saints.
***
Brandon Smith scored a game-high 19 points as Girard College defeated Foundation Collegiate Academy, 59-45, in the Penn-Jersey League quarterfinals. Aquil Stewart added 16 points for the Cavaliers, who will play the winner of King’s Christian and New Foundations on Tuesday.
***
Charlie Trey-Masters recorded 21 points as George School knocked off Moorestown Friends, 63-56, in the Quaker Cup semifinals. Dwyane Jones added 16 points for the Cougars, who will play Friends’ Select on Friday.
***
Andrew King delivered with 18 points as Downingtown East beat Wilson, 50-34. Tariq Kalim and Dylan Rowe contributed 10 points apiece for the Cougars.
Girls’ Basketball
Desiree Norwood tallied 14 points in Germantown Friends’ 39-23 victory over Friends’ Select in the Quaker Cup Semifinals. Clare Meyer and Martina Kiewek chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Tigers, who will travel to George School for Friday’s final.
***
Phyllis Fugah scored the game-winning bucket and finished with 23 points as Paul Robeson outlasted Lincoln in overtime, 51-50. Khailynne Mitchell contributed 16 points for the Huskies.
***
Elle Stauffer led all scorers with 21 points as Germantown Academy took down Lawrenceville, 60-39. Jaye Haynes added 17 points for the Patriots.
***
Jaylah Robinson netted 21 points in Mastery North’s 61-23 win over Bodine. Ciani Newsome had 16 points for the Pumas.
***
Daeja Cromartie poured in 27 points as Parkway Northwest cruised past Frankford, 58-19. Amirah Ali added 19 points for the victors.
***
Alexis Lin had 19 points as Central knocked off Mastery South, 56-19.
Boys’ Swimming
La Salle finished off a perfect regular season after defeating St. Joseph’s Prep, 63-32. The Explorers are going for their 31st straight Catholic League title Feb. 15 and 16 at La Salle University.
Football
Archbishop Ryan hired Chris Lampart as the new varsity football coach. Lampart graduated from Ryan in 2000. He coached the offense and defensive lines at Archbishop Wood.