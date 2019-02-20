Jordan D’Ambrosio scored 13 points Tuesday to become Springfield Delco’s all-time leading scorer for girls’ basketball as the Cougars beat Wissahickon, 49-24, in the District 1 Class 5A first round. D’Ambrosio broke the record that was held for 27 years and now has 1,195 career points. Alexa Abbonizio led the Cougars with 14 points. Springfield will host West Chester East on Friday.