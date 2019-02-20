Jordan D’Ambrosio scored 13 points Tuesday to become Springfield Delco’s all-time leading scorer for girls’ basketball as the Cougars beat Wissahickon, 49-24, in the District 1 Class 5A first round. D’Ambrosio broke the record that was held for 27 years and now has 1,195 career points. Alexa Abbonizio led the Cougars with 14 points. Springfield will host West Chester East on Friday.
In other 5A action, Molly Manion led all scorers with 19 points as West Chester Henderson defeated Bishop Shanahan, 38-31. Erin Thompson added eight points for the Warriors, who will meet Pope John II on Friday.
Taylor Sistrunk and Lauren Vesey each netted 17 points as Mount St. Joseph knocked off Pottsgrove, 61-46. The Magic outscored the Falcons 35-18 in the second half. Mount St. Joseph will take on the winner of Penn Wood and Radnor on Friday.
Marissa McDonald recorded a game-high 19 points as West Chester East edged Strath Haven, 39-37. Lauren Klieber contributed 12 points for the Vikings, who will travel to top-seeded Springfield Delco on Friday.
Elise Sylvester scored 13 points as No. 11 seed Pope John Paul II knocked off No. 6 seed Great Valley, 45-28. Kallan Bustynowicz added 10 points for the Golden Panthers, who will face West Chester Henderson on Friday.
***
Loyola University of Maryland recruit Emily McAteer scored 13 points as top-seeded Garnet Valley held off Central Bucks East, 46-37, in the District 1 Class 6A second round. Brianne Borcky chipped in 11 points for the Jaguars, who will play the winner of Downingtown East and Methacton on Saturday.
In other 6A action, Jackie Vargas scored a game-high 13 points in Upper Dublin’s 34-18 victory over Plymouth Whitemarsh. Jess Polin added 11 points for the Cardinals, whol will meet the winner of Spring-Ford and Haverford High on Saturday.
Megan Walbrandt notched 10 points in Souderton’s 49-28 decision over Owen J. Roberts. Megan Bealer, Mikaela Reese, and Curran O’Donnell each contributed nine points for the Indians, who will travel on Abington on Saturday.
Boys’ Basketball
Villanova recruit Eric Dixon recorded 28 points and 11 rebounds as top-seeded Abington rolled past Downingtown West, 72-47, in the District 1 Class 6A second round. The Ghosts outscored the Whippets 41-17 in the second half. Lucas Monroe added 19 points for Abington, who will play Perkiomen Valley on Friday.
In other 6A action, Dapree Bryant finished with 26 points to lead No. 2 seed Coatesville over Downingtown East, 70-56. Jhamir Brickus added 24 points for the Red Raiders, who will host Methacton on Friday.
Jeff Woodward’s 19 points and David Duda’s 18 points lifted Methacton over Central Bucks South, 77-52. Erik Timko and Brett Eberly contributed 15 and 12 points, respectively, for the Warriors, who will travel to Coatesville on Friday.
Columbia recruit Jack Forrest delivered with 22 points as Lower Merion punched its tickets to states for a ninth straight year in a 65-56 triumph over Conestoga. Steve Payne and Josh Martin chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Aces, who will host Chester on Friday.